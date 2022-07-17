Close menu

The Open: Cameron Smith holds off Cameron Young & Rory McIlroy at St Andrews

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments101

Breaking news

Australian Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy missed out again.

It is a first major for Smith, who carded a bogey-free eight-under 64 - which featured five successive birdies from the 10th - to win on 20 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland tied for fourth with England's Tommy Fleetwood after a 74.

Make no mistake though, McIlroy did not lose this. Smith won it.

The world number six - and 2020 US Masters runner-up - started the final round four adrift of the favourite and picked up two birdies in his first nine holes to gain a stroke on the McIlroy, who picked up just one shot, on the fifth.

And then Smith went on a birdie run that wiped out the overnight advantage and effectively won him the Claret Jug.

While Smith was rattling in a salvo of birdies, McIlroy was playing par golf.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

106 comments

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 18:53

    Sure there will be lots of hate for Rory, let’s be clear Cam Smith won that.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 19:00

      GazR replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 18:53

    Great round great win Cameron, Rory you played well, just pipped at the end, Well done all, great Open

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 18:52

    That was an incredible round of golf, and it’s nice to see more diversity in hairstyle and facial hair.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:51

    A great watch-Rory did nothing wrong really-simply beaten by the better player on the day.If you needed someone to putt for your life,Cameron Smith would fit the bill perfectly

    • Reply posted by TheGreatMc, today at 18:56

      TheGreatMc replied:
      At least now we dont have to hear how great Rory is and to be compared to the GOATs!

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 18:54

    8 under deserved to win.. A worthy champion

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 18:52

    Amazing from Cameron Smith. He won that rather than Rory losing it. Not quite as good without a bit of wind and some long grass but it's still the greatest golf tournament in the world

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 18:57

    The best putter in the world won.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:54

    Well done to Cameron Smith - absolutely incredible back nine under such pressure
    I am glad he went out and won it by making a crazy score rather than Rory of anyone else losing it because they messed up.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 18:58

      HadMySay replied:
      Rory DID mess up by playing conservative golf when A LOT of others were taking the course apart. He misjudged his lead and seemingly assumed 'beat Hovland and I win'...

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 18:52

    A round of 64 in that pressure deserves to win, period.

    Rory did not play a bad round though. Just nothing dropped and 2 putting every hole was not going to win it.

    Well played Smith.

  • Comment posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 18:53

    Well done Cameron superb round. That’s what it needed to beat Rory. The last par 5 where Rory parred and the putt from Cameron on the 17th was the deciding factor. Thank god no one from the LIV won.

  • Comment posted by gareth, today at 18:53

    Well done Cam Smith, and unluck Rory. Great last day of action. Rory will roar again be sure of that ...but a new star is born so well done the Queens land Oz

  • Comment posted by TRAW, today at 18:52

    Fantastic round and deserved winner. His putter was hot, Rory's was not. You can't do anything but give him credit for putting in a nerve less performance.

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 18:51

    Keep going Rory well done Smithy

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 18:54

    Gutted for Rory but Cam Smith. Wow what a round of golf

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 18:59

      jason replied:
      65 for cam young as well not to be dismissed. Can’t believe that’s not being mentioned. Those 2 were Awesome.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 18:53

    Unbelievable run by Cam Smith. That’s quite a way to win a Major. Meanwhile, Rory’s Achilles’ heel — his mid -range putting — does him in again. Missed half a dozen 10-15 foot putts, and Smith made virtually every one of his, and that was the difference. Entertaining final round, but the putter does Rory in again.

    • Reply posted by armchair59, today at 18:59

      armchair59 replied:
      True but there is a huge amount of luck too. Some days you putt really well and everything shaves the hole stopping 18 inches past the hole. The perfect putt. Other days everything drops in. However good they are the golfers cannot choose the days the luck goes for them.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 18:59

    A brilliant Open Championship win by Smith. Despite his dominance on day 1 & 2, he faltered on day 3 and it seemed unlikely he would win. Smith rebounded very well on the final day playing with skill, calmness and confidence for the win.

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 18:56

    64 on the last day of a major, wow. Rory a bit defensive, needed Victor to push him a bit but didn’t happen

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 18:55

    Get in as a Brisbane man myself can’t be any happier. What a win -8 today unreal hole 13-14 were stand outs.

    Rory did nothing wrong but Cam won it today. Rory is not ruthless enough Today.

    I see McGinly and Co look shocked on Sky.

    Cam smith 150 open winner at St Andrews. Unreal.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 19:00

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rossini121, today at 18:55

    Wow, what a round by Cam Smith, superb golf and to stay that calm. Putter did it for RM, 36 puts but still shoots 70. Shame Hovland didn't get started but must have felt the pressure, sure he'll win a few. Feels like a new generation coming through

  • Comment posted by DrunkOnRedWine, today at 18:59

    Smith's putting was the difference. Simply brilliant. Rory - you knew he was going to miss virtually everything, no conviction. Shame as tee to green Rory was exceptional. 150th Open legacy not to be, it will hurt. Honest to a fault and that is why the fans love him

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.