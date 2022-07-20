Close menu

LIV Golf: Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama linked after 45-man Bedminster field announced

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cameron Smith
Smith has reportedly been offered $90m (£74.9m) to join the offshoot golf competition

LIV Golf has announced 45 players for their next 48-man tournament - with three more top players to be named in the coming days.

It comes after reports that 2023 Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama could be set to join the controversial series.

Fellow major winners Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have already signed up for the new Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

The third event of the series, the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, will run from 29-31 July at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Speaking after winning The Open on Sunday, Cameron Smith did not rule out joining LIV Golf.

LIV Golf are also reportedly tabling bids for Smith's fellow Australian Marc Leishman and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Paul Casey, a 21-time winner as a pro and five-time European Ryder Cup team member, will make his LIV debut in a field that will showcase 10 major champions with a combined 20 majors won.

Stenson was announced in mid-March as Europe's successor to former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, but the Swede is likely to be stripped of the captaincy if he jumps ship to the rebel LIV Series, which has found itself in conflict with the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

Americans Mickelson and Johnson, Spaniard Garcia, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Englishmen Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood will make their third straight appearances since the circuit debuted last month outside London.

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace won the first two tournaments of the inaugural LIV season at London and Portland, respectively. Both men will be in the field in New Jersey.

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said: "It's been a historic two months for LIV Golf as we've established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie, and competition.

"In just six rounds of live action, we have created a golf environment that has captured the world's attention and attracted young, passionate fans around the globe.

"We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season."

The LIV Series, fronted by two-time Open champion Norman, is running eight invitational events this year with a total prize fund of £200m.

Comments

Join the conversation

166 comments

  • Comment posted by Matthew_Jennings, today at 11:13

    "In just six rounds of live action, we have created a golf environment that has captured the world's attention and attracted young, passionate fans around the globe.

    The level of delusion in this statement is off the charts. No-one is watching this circus. The fact they’ve now got Trump as a cheerleader tells me all I need to know about LIV.

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:40

      killerfrail replied:
      Make Golf Great Again

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 11:01

    Sorry Greg, but round 1 at Centurion was watched by a whopping 94k (and this is worldwide) on YouTube, the 2nd round a measly 54k. Not to mention your players having to giveaway free/discounted tickets.

    No sponsors
    No TV deal
    No media coverage

    Nobody cares.

    To any person with half a brain cell it’s been an abject failure so far when you think of the investment that’s been poured into this.

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 11:07

      Scaarn on replied:
      A bit more free publicity for Liv.....thanks Billy....and thanks BBC! All going to plan nicely....

  • Comment posted by in Japan, today at 10:51

    never mind the politics, no-one will watch because no-one cares.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 12:30

      Grumpygit replied:
      LIV won't be bothered and neither are the players

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 11:00

    A new exciting format? Teams? One less round to play and that showed at the open on day 4. No LIV player in the top 5 and ultimate in team golf is the Ryder cup, So maybe not that exciting after all.

    • Reply posted by Mojo68, today at 11:21

      Mojo68 replied:
      As been said before DJ finished SIXTH and his last round was by far his best of the week.

  • Comment posted by Camel Valley, today at 11:14

    What happened to just playing golf? Players should be able to compete on both - The PGA Tour and LIV if they wish, or does the PGA believe in one tour to rule them all...

    • Reply posted by wizard, today at 11:29

      wizard replied:
      I agree, and like it or not this is the way things will go. The run of the mill DP events already feature relative unknowns to lots of golf fans, so the more PGA players join LIV it will become the more attractive. The kiss of death to the tours will be when television buys LIV coverage.

  • Comment posted by Chris L, today at 11:35

    Having watched Jake Wightman win gold this morning, the dedication required and the fact he will earn a 1000th of these golfers is depressing. Take the money but understand that as fans we will never respect you ever again as role models or true competitors. The 54 hole format is a joke!

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:44

      killerfrail replied:
      so who is going to lead a richer life, Jake who has our undying respect, or Bryson who does not.

      duff said really

  • Comment posted by Stevie B, today at 11:09

    Genuine question - if the fields are limited to 48 and more golfers are added in then who drops out? Presumably some of the (relative) unknowns I saw in the previous fields? Need to be careful not to burn your bridges with the other tours...Sergio....

    • Reply posted by BillM, today at 11:22

      BillM replied:
      These players are signed event-to-event and simply return/continue on whatever tour they're member of, e.g. Fisher, Larrazábal, Bekker, Otaegui have all returned to play on the DP World Tour; . The Asian Tour also seems to be open to all LIV players.

  • Comment posted by Redsniper, today at 11:05

    How long will LIV golf go on for? what do the Saudi's get out of it? These vast sums of money will surely not be there period so the possibility is they can shut it down as soon as it was started, what happens then?

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:11

      killerfrail replied:
      its a loss leader into world domination.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:59

    Pathetic, money grubbing little men.

    Honestly, what a sad little life you must have to be a multi-millionaire and still want to sell your morals for even more.

    • Reply posted by Trinity Starr, today at 11:17

      Trinity Starr replied:
      You just described every professional sports person, especially Football players. No one single professional sports person does it for anything other than money.

  • Comment posted by MikeP, today at 11:38

    LIV Golf... last tournament highlights has 227k views on YouTube (2 weeks old video), Rick Shiels Golf YouTuber last video 520k views (4 days old, so still has 1 1/2 weeks to get even more views), LIV Golf - hardly anybody is interested, viewing figures don't lie

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:42

      killerfrail replied:
      yet, your still talking about it, doing all your research, collating all the figure, and your a nobody. imagine the traction this is doing with someone actually important spreading the word. I am sure LIV appreciate all you do tho. keep up the good work.

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 11:49

    So cricketers can go and play for whatever franchises they like round the world, yet PGA and DP insist on a closed shop for golfers?
    I don't really care which Tour players are playing on, I just want to watch them play.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:06

    Great for the golfers, not great for the fans. Shame something a bit more joined up couldn't have been achieved. I think a bit of change can raise everyone's game, but this absolute split doesn't look great so far.

  • Comment posted by Stash13, today at 11:49

    I'm not a fan of the great game of golf being torn apart, but it seems the PGA/DP alliance want their cake & eat it? They can't accept Saudi money (Aramco?) & play tournaments in China/Middle East & claim the moral high ground. I also suspect they also cannot legally ban the players (who are independent contractors), any other business can ply it's trade with Saudi so why can't Golfers??

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 11:57

      Danny replied:
      I don't think PGA or DP are claiming the moral high ground, probably for the reasons you've noted? All they've said is the players broke the rules of the tours they signed up to (which they are already being challenged on legally). It's only the media that are making this a moral issue.

  • Comment posted by croftamieman, today at 11:29

    The European tour is played in China and Dubai....China not got a spotless record in human rights either , but still playing
    tournaments there governed by the pga and epga. A host of other countries have poor human rights issues, including the UK.

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:33

      killerfrail replied:
      shhhhh, you are not supposed
      to point stuff like that out. the anti liv posters on here will explode (not a terrorist pun)

  • Comment posted by croftamieman, today at 11:25

    Aramco sponsor quite a bit in sport, not just golf. The Aramco ladies team series is quite popular and shown on sky.
    My understanding is Aramco is Arabian American company who are in partnership with LIV. So are Aramco and LIV the same?

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:34

      killerfrail replied:
      *applauds*

  • Comment posted by bonni5, today at 11:34

    These greedy people should remember WHO PUT THEM THERE. so don’t cut off the hand which as fed you for YEARS

    • Reply posted by daveyred, today at 11:54

      daveyred replied:
      The players put themselves there by years of dedication and hard work. It is an incredible achievement to play at that level. The tours are nothing without the players.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 11:24

    There will have to be a compromise from the PGA and DP (European) tours to allow players to play on the LIV golf tour as well.

    I hate the Saudi regime but the USA and UK are also guilty of historical human rights abuses historically.

    It doesn't help that the UK and USA governments treat Saudi Arabia as allies and sell them billions of pounds of arms every year.

    • Reply posted by AndyG, today at 11:26

      AndyG replied:
      The USA are guilty of human right abuses right now! They are literally no better than the Saudi's. Womens rights, kids rights, Guantanamo, all current issues in the good old fashioned US of A.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 11:03

    This was something nobody seriously thought would gain any traction. Especially the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. They've been completely caught off guard and are reacting too late to all of this.

    The LIV tour is now here to stay, whether anybody likes it or not.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 11:07

      rico the third replied:
      Maybe so. The senior tour is also here to stay. A shotgun start is not quite enough to convince me though. Maybe throw in a windmill and limit the number of clubs to two.

  • Comment posted by carlo, today at 12:10

    The PGA Tour and the DPTour have made a huge mistake in banning and fining these players. It could have been handled much better and a compromise should be found. After all , in professional sport money talks.

  • Comment posted by Jerapah, today at 11:39

    Take the knee on the 1st tee and all is good.
    Just ask the Premier League guys.

