Henrik Stenson joins LIV Golf Series after being removed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

From the section Golf

Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson said in March that it was "a dream" to be appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson has joined the LIV Golf series following his removal as Europe's Ryder Cup captain.

The Swede, 46, was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe on Wednesday morning and later put out a statement confirming he was joining the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway event.

He said he disagreed with the decision to remove him as captain but that "for now it is a decision I accept".

Stenson, winner of the Open in 2016, was appointed as captain in March.

"Unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain," said Stenson.

"This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV Golf, who have been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy."

He added: "I am hugely disappointed to not be allowed to continue in my role but wish you all the best in your ongoing preparations."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ryder Cup Europe said it was not possible for Stenson to continue in his role and his tenure would be brought to an end with "immediate effect".

Ryder Cup Europe added that the decision had been made "in light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances" and that it had "become clear" he would "not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe".

Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington says Stenson's departure will not effect Europe's preparations for next year's event in Rome.

"We knew it was coming, in some ways, and we've been planning for it for the last 10 days," Harrington, who will be part of the reconvened committee to choose a replacement, told Sky Sports.

"It gives us plenty of time, in terms of 15 months to get our ducks in a line.

"We are already talking about when we are meeting to elect the next captain. It is really not going to interfere with the Ryder Cup in any shape or form.

"I do wish he had waited 15 months. Everyone has to make the right decision financially for themselves."

Stenson had been linked with the new LIV series before being announced as 2023 Ryder Cup captain, saying at the time: "There has been a lot of rumours and speculation in the media over a long period of time.

"And, like I told the panel and Ryder Cup Europe, I'm fully committed to this, to be the captain, to deliver the best result I can with the team. It's been focused on that - and full steam ahead towards Rome.

"There's a captains' agreement that every captain signs and I've signed one of those as well. I think actions speak louder than words."

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and England's Luke Donald are among the favourites to replace Stenson for next year's Ryder Cup at Italy's Marco Simone Golf Club.

The PGA Tour has suspended a number of its members who have played in the opening two LIV Golf events.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama could be set to join the series, with three more top players to be named in the coming days.

Paul McGinley, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup victory in 2014, said Stenson is "not going to come out of this looking good".

"He's doing it for money," he said. "I'm sure this was not an easy decision for him. But, ultimately, he has made that decision. It's something that disappoints me. But I can understand.

"I'm not going to come down on any of the guys who have gone to LIV. They've been offered huge amounts of money.

"For Henrik, it's life-changing at this stage of his career. It's unlikely he is ever going to earn that kind of money going forward. But is he doing it to revolutionise a game that needs to be changed? No.

"I had a great relationship with him as a captain and a player over the years. So I'm not going to slam him for making a judgment call. Everyone is entitled to their own view of things. But this is incredibly disappointing for the Ryder Cup. There is no doubt about that."

Meanwhile, 2010 Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie said: "It is a very sad day for European golf."

'Stenson has undoubtedly left Europe in the lurch' - Analysis

Iain Carter, BBC golf correspondent

Why would LIV want to splash out millions on the world's 171st-ranked player who has not posted a top-10 finish in a full field event for almost a year?

The answer, of course, was Stenson's status as Ryder Cup captain. It made him a prime target and LIV's recruitment of the veteran Swede can only be interpreted as a direct attack on the DP World Tour.

It further destabilises the running of elite men's golf.

There will be fury among members of the European Tour that Stenson has reneged on his pledge of loyalty when he signed a contract only last March to lead Europe in the next Ryder Cup.

LIV has already ripped away an anticipated succession of European captains - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and now Stenson. All are Ryder Cup legends who have been swayed by Saudi millions.

Stenson has undoubtedly left Europe in the lurch and the 2016 Open champion's previously stellar image will be severely tarnished in many observers' eyes.

Europe now have to find a new skipper, with Thomas Bjorn, Luke Donald and Paul Lawrie the most likely candidates. Whoever takes over will be part of a Ryder Cup that is threatened with the prospect of being severely compromised.

LIV, meanwhile, gathers momentum. Stenson is one of three expected new recruits, with much speculation that 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, Asian golf's biggest name, will also be among them.

Open champion Cameron Smith has done nothing to dampen speculation that he will defect but that may happen after the FedEx and Presidents Cups later this year.

Comments

Join the conversation

1232 comments

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 12:59

    More sports washing from the Saudi regime. My heart bleeds for millionaires taking the Saudi gold who can't afford to live on the millions they already have. They should try a stint on minimum wage. No matter how much money the Saudis throw at golf, their mickey mouse tournaments can't cope with the prestige and history of a St Andrews or Augusta.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 13:04

      andy replied:
      the Pros don't like 6 hour rounds at St Andrews , does the European / DP Tour not go to Saudi Arabia itself.? pot & kettle come to mind

  • Comment posted by James Paterson, today at 13:01

    Didn’t bother them taking Ryder Cup to Sky denying millions live coverage of a great event. PGA like UEFA and FIFA parasitic organisations filled with high earning wasters contributing nothing to the sport.

    Stenson has earned his place in the sport good luck to him and the rest of them.

    • Reply posted by GBE, today at 13:10

      GBE replied:
      Spot on, what the PGA & DP Tour are doing is purely out of self preservation, tough luck it backfires on them both. Get to the table and agree a resolution for everyone.

  • Comment posted by BosBrit, today at 13:03

    The PGA put pay walls up when it suited them. Now they’re being disrupted and can’t handle it. This is about money, not morals, on both sides of the argument.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 13:54

      margaret replied:
      Sergio has pleaded 🥺 for the smear campaign to cease. Right, that's enough folks.

  • Comment posted by AfricaJoe, today at 12:56

    Golf making the same mistake as Cricket did with thr IPL. Eventually cricket came around and accommodated IPL into the programme. Golf has to do the same, or see a total fragmentation of the game.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 13:15

      Keep the Faith replied:
      this would be true if the IPL was intending to replace the rest of cricket. If LIV was an 8-event tour November-February the PGA probably wouldn't have reacted the way they did.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 13:04

    As much as I abhor the middle east sports washing everything part of me loves them sticking 2 fingers up at the establishment. If the PGA is so great then what are they worried about, they'll be worried about their backwards views and self serving commercial arrangements, and are throwing their toys out of the pram, same as darts back in the 90s with the BDO vs PDC.

    • Reply posted by subvod, today at 13:10

      subvod replied:
      Spot on. It's always about money. Who are they trying to kid, they must think the viewers were born yesterday.

  • Comment posted by He_s Gary Monk_s Dad, today at 12:51

    Another one gone to LIV? I might dust down my clubs and enter the PGA as there will be no-one left!

    • Reply posted by Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh, today at 12:58

      Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh replied:
      Meet you on the first tee!!!
      Errr ....... I suppose I'd better try and get a handicap now .....

  • Comment posted by Wantedtobeafarmer, today at 12:51

    They just couldn’t LIV wiv it

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 13:08

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Reminds me of the darts when the PDC came along - exactly the same comments about how they were only in it for the money and that the "grass roots" competitions would fall apart, etc.

      You cannot stop capitalisms - They are offering more money, it's as simple as that. Once they get signed up with a TV deal from a rival broadcaster, it's all over...

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 13:03

    This proves that it’s all about money. Outside of winning a major, playing in the Ryder Cup or being the captain of one of the teams, is the biggest honour in the game. Something that money can’t buy.

    • Reply posted by Stephen, today at 13:34

      Stephen replied:
      Very true can't understand wanting more money after being given captain of Europe

  • Comment posted by Brookhouse, today at 13:18

    I'd like to know how many on here will be avoiding watching the LIV tournaments. I for one won't be going within a million miles of a TV screen when it's on. Tradition, integrity, gratitude (for the handsome living these pro's have made from the current tours) and loyalty still mean something in my world at least!

    • Reply posted by mehstg, today at 13:21

      mehstg replied:
      I'll be watching it - give it a go mate... don't be a sheep!!!

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 13:05

    Let’s be honest he’d need a gun to threaten the leaderboard these days.

    • Reply posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 13:43

      Sax and RocknRoll replied:
      A bit like Lee Westwood.

  • Comment posted by Easters, today at 13:16

    One way or another Ryder Cup 2023 is going to look very different. Let’s hope it’s a chance to see young talent coming through from the US and Europe. My pick would be someone who has done so much for grass roots golf over many years in Scotland and that’s Paul Lawrie who at least can uphold golf’s best traditions.

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 15:36

      Mark replied:
      As a Scot all and can say is “come on Paul bring it home ! “

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 13:03

    The PGA has hardly been a bastion of progressiveness over the decades. It's insular, racist, old boy, country club foundations needed shaking. I for one am glad, even if LIV is backed by rotten money.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 13:09

    If you believe in freedom of choice then we have to respect Stenson's decision to move to the LIV tour as well as we have to respect the powers that be from removing him from the captains role.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:38

      margaret replied:
      Another reason to dump Sky.

  • Comment posted by Chris L, today at 13:33

    "I'm fully committed and to Ryder Cup Europe, it was my dream to follow in the footsteps of legends like Seve Ballesteros"....I know what the great man would be thinking right now Henrik, what a disappointment!

    • Reply posted by HHGH1874, today at 13:52

      HHGH1874 replied:
      Seve would have been right up for it more than likely, he was always arguing with the European Tour about appearance money and the no of events he had to play in to keep his European Tour card

  • Comment posted by LukeWarm, today at 12:50

    Another multi millionaire wanting more millions rather than respect the system the made him

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 12:56

      GazR replied:
      Or he might fancy playing with his mates on the LIV tour who he’s known for years… with less media commitments, fewer days work and far more money and no 7am starts!
      Seriously can you blame him!

      Also Henrik made himself! And the players make the tour not some guys in suits!

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobness, today at 12:49

    Proving that the annoyance about LIV is about undermining the already existing tours and not the money source.

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 14:58

      hypocrisy replied:
      amazing that u dont know squat about the pga and dp

  • Comment posted by MR77, today at 13:00

    Give the Captaincy to Paul Lawrie

    • Reply posted by Gungla, today at 13:08

      Gungla replied:
      Would he want it? Will there be a team worth captaining?

  • Comment posted by Mike S, today at 13:35

    LIV (the Saudis) could have gone to PGA and DP World (a UAE brand) and said, here's a billion, slot us in instead of WGC. They didn't. It's deliberately confrontational, because they want to run the tour.
    They will keep buying new employees, until they own the game. Their leverage is to hurt the others. The model makes no sense for any other reason, or beyond this season for play format.

    • Reply posted by 19thofmay, today at 13:50

      19thofmay replied:
      It is not LIV who are banning their players from playing in other events. It is only confrontational from one side, at the moment at least.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 12:49

    crazy that the world cannot have 3 golfing tours working in unison

    • Reply posted by Owls49, today at 13:02

      Owls49 replied:
      Look at boxing and their multitude of organisations, ruined the sport.

  • Comment posted by TheBFG, today at 12:59

    All very well for him now. But if LIV manages to fill all 54 spaces with the players they want, many of those who have gone down this road will have to make way. Stepson, Poulter, Westwood, etc are burning bridges and will need to come cap in hand to try and rebuild them

    • Reply posted by RussTSheriff, today at 13:06

      RussTSheriff replied:
      I doubt it. By the time that happens they'll have made enough money to call it quits anyway.

