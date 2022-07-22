Last updated on .From the section Golf

Irish Olympian Stephanie Meadow is 112th in the world rankings

Irish pair Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are set to make the final two rounds of Evian Championship in France.

Jordanstown player Meadow fired a 69 in Friday's second round to lie two under for the tournament at Evian-les-Bains.

Maguire, who won her first LPGA event earlier this year, is one shot adrift of Meadow in the major after shooting a level-par 71.

America's Nelly Korda is the clubhouse leader on 11 under with the later starters yet to finish.

Meadow carded four birdies, including the final two holes, and two bogeys in her round while Maguire made a strong finish with birdies on 14 and 17 after dropping two shots on the front nine.

Maguire lost her clubs in transit on a flight from Dublin to Geneva on her way to tournament.

The 27-year-old's club manufacturers told her they would be unable to get her a set with the same specifications in time for the major, which started on Thursday.

Maguire then made a social media appeal for help in finding her clubs and they were finally located.