Last updated on .From the section Golf

Irish Olympian Stephanie Meadow is 112th in the world rankings

Stephanie Meadow finished the Evian Championship on five under and seven shots ahead of fellow Irish player Leona Maguire.

Jordanstown player Meadow carded a three-under 68 in Sunday's final round in France to end the tournament in joint 40th.

Maguire, who is 19th in the world rankings, ended on two over following a 71 at Evian-les-Bains.

Canada's Brook Henderson won the major by one shot on 17 under.

American Sophia Schubert finished second while five players, including England's Charley Hull, ended in a tie for third on 15 under.

Meadow carded five birdies and two bogeys on Sunday while Maguire's final round at the Lake Geneva course included a double-bogey at the 11th.