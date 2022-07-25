Close menu

'LIV's tough task to 'Trump' glory of majors and tours'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments36

Tony Finau with trophy after winning a third PGA Tour title on Sunday
American Tony Finau won just his third PGA Tour title on Sunday

LIV Golf parade new recruits, including Europe's deposed Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and English veteran Paul Casey, in the third event of their Saudi Arabian-funded existence this week.

It takes place at Donald Trump's place at Bedminster in New Jersey and will have to go some to match the quality of sporting narrative currently being generated at pretty much every level of the pro game.

Wherever you looked across the golfing spectrum last weekend there was compelling, meaningful action to excite fans.

There was no hangover from Cameron Smith's epic Open win the previous week, just a seamless sense of continuity.

Brooke Henderson became a two-time major champion despite enduring a tortuous final round at the Amundi Evian Championship and Richie Ramsay's wild celebrations showed his Cazoo Classic victory meant more than just his £250,000 prize money.

At that same Hillside tournament, runner up Paul Waring advanced 88 places on the Race to Dubai to secure playing privileges on the DP World Tour for another season.

These are examples of raw sport with livelihoods on the line. They help form legitimate sporting pyramids, giving us reason to care whether a player makes a cut or not.

It makes us admire sporting bravery and delivering when pressure mounts.

With career earnings in excess of $25m (£20.7m), Tony Finau has few apparent financial worries; but his ability to win had long been questioned, with a meagre return of only two PGA Tour victories in 15 years as a pro.

He was feeling the heat during a come from behind win at last Sunday's 3M Open in Minnesota, driving into the water at the last despite a comfortable lead.

Ultimately Finau recorded one of those victories that meant more than the value of the winner's cheque. "It's tough to win out here," said the 32-year-old American who rises one place in the world rankings to 16th.

"I think I'm about as good an example as any of how tough it is to seal the deal. Anytime you win one, it's awesome to get the respect of the guys that you're playing against."

And what of Scott Piercy, who led by four going into the final round and was still comfortably ahead until he buckled to an inward half of 41 - eventually finishing tied fourth?

It's a brutal game. Just ask this 43-year-old who has not won an individual PGA Tour title since 2015.

Piercy's heartbreak counter balances Finau's joy. It is a competitive knife-edge that makes champions and chumps.

And the sport such captivating viewing.

A rung below - David Kocher, a 26-year-old from New Jersey, went into last week's Korn Ferry Tour event in Missouri feeling like he was playing pretty decently but without a top-10 finish all year.

He proceeded to reel off 31 birdies as he won the Price Cutter Charity Championship by six shots on 28 under par. The result sees him climb to 30th in the feeder circuit's standings and in the mix for the top 25 that gain a PGA Tour card for next season.

"I didn't think it was going to happen this week," Kocher admitted. "I didn't know if it was going to happen this year."

Uncertainty, another key aspect in making us want to watch professional sport.

Henderson was the dominant leader at the Evian and for long periods last week seemed nailed on for her second major success. But by the early part of the Canadian's back-nine last Sunday she was in a seven-way share of the lead with among others England's Charley Hull.

It turned into an enthralling scrap; Henderson birdieing three of the last five holes, including the last after pulling her drive into trouble, to edge home.

LIV, meanwhile, is promising to revolutionise the sport and make golf "louder" with its expensively assembled cast of players. They maintain the new project is "a force for good".

It certainly does no harm to the players' bulging bank accounts and none of them have to worry about making the cut this week.

They know they are guaranteed at least $120,000 (last place money) with the prospect of landing a $4m first prize.

Greg Norman's operation has taken massive strides, their staging and marketing have been outstanding and they have upset the status quo like never before.

This week will have Trump backing their cause. Like Norman, the former US president bears a grudge against the PGA Tour after, in 2017, they moved their World Golf Championships event from Trump's beloved Doral.

The Miami venue stages LIV's season team finale in October.

With many in this week's field having signed lucrative contracts, the vast prize money matters less than the inflated figures would suggest. But if the first two events are anything to go by, dollar signs will be at the heart of the storyline.

Armed with their newest commentary recruit, the renowned David Feherty, they will also seek to make the most of their team element, which is rumoured to be attracting billion dollar corporate interest for future backing.

Maybe Stenson joining a 'Majesticks' line-up captained by Lee Westwood will help generate another tale to continue golf's current golden thread?

Or maybe not? I genuinely have no idea.

But that is, surely, the biggest challenge for LIV and its 54-hole, 48-man shotgun start format - to give sports fans reason to care about an outcome beyond already wealthy guys getting even richer.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Quaff, today at 17:28

    As a golfer & fan for 50 yrs I am saddened to see golf at war. My observations are all the malice is coming from the establishment backed up by a media happy to have a baddie & happy to attack golfers who are my hero’s. Every argument from the establishment reeks of hypocrisy,almost all of life is somehow connected to Saudi oil, & not too many PGA players are donating their prize money to charity.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 17:27

    BEMUISED by this article
    Hillside is a wonderful course but field was of a pathetic standard
    Highest ranked entrant is 98 in World

    Evian was played on an incredibly short course even for a Club Monthly Medal with an exceedingly generous par

    Would be nice if BBC correspondent not go OTT re these events

  • Comment posted by Red Rum, today at 17:21

    I am sure that when 20/20 cricket started there were many test match fans who shared a similar sentiment in regard to their sport but there is always room for a different approach and I can see a future for LIV golf as a quicker format with a fairer way of playing i.e. in the same weather conditions for all.

  • Comment posted by mrmrmills, today at 17:15

    Another one sided article written by a BBC dinosaur. All of the events mentioned were on Sky and had limited viewers. Great events and I enjoyed watching them all, but why use that to have a dig at LIV. The UK LIV event was superb and my son loved it and constantly wants to go the local par 3 course. No interest in watching The equivalent of a golf test match as he’s 11! LIV format is great

    • Reply posted by William Green, today at 17:22

      William Green replied:
      I was just about to write the same thing. Why all the negative media reporting?

      The BBC have the cheek to mention the Senior Open when they had no coverage or even deemed to include it in their leaderboard section.

      The Senior Open was compelling viewing even though it was played by hasbeens, using the LIV golf detractors word and another of their reasons why it will fail.

  • Comment posted by rowlands, today at 17:11

    I must congratulate Iain Carter on an excellent article, he does not try to underestimate the LIV tour but I for one would find it hard to switch to LIV when the current PGA tours are so exciting.

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 17:28

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      Are you related to him ?

  • Comment posted by Tomas 33, today at 16:54

    There were two great Major tournaments last week end both won on the last putt . Darren Clarke won the Seniors Open at Gleneagles and Brooke Henderson won The Evian. The Gleneagles especially was thrilling TV . I do not miss any of the players with LIV, except for Paul Casey and am thrilled that Feherty has gone. I totally agree that without the majors and the points, the LIV tour is doomed.

    • Reply posted by The Marlow Man, today at 16:59

      The Marlow Man replied:
      Interesting that the Head of the LPGA has announced that they are willing to set up a dialogue with LIV.

  • Comment posted by The Marlow Man, today at 16:52

    Seems like the DP World Tour should be the ones who are worried, only 2 players in the worlds top 100 (98 and 99) played the Cazoo Classic. Maybe Pelley should have got in a dialogue with LIV rather than becoming the PGA's poor cousin.

  • Comment posted by Andy11456, today at 16:40

    LIV will have to look at changing the format. They badly need world ranking points. To be honest a true golf fan dosent really cared who wins these riduclous events. But is going to bring carnage to the Ryder and Presidents Cup.

    • Reply posted by bonzodoodog, today at 16:43

      bonzodoodog replied:
      Totally agree the Ryder cup will ruined !! None of the well know highly paid golfers have done that well so far either

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 16:34

    No matter how hard the media try to convince us otherwise, LIV golf is meaningful golf, it is competitive and it is high quality.

    It's also the way ahead for the sport.

    Long LIV the revolution!

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 17:19

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Can’t be meaningful with no world ranking points and most of the field are have beens

  • Comment posted by Bruce, today at 16:19

    Champion golfer of the year or Bedminster Invitational (Team) winner. You decide.

    • Reply posted by The Marlow Man, today at 16:54

      The Marlow Man replied:
      Bruce, looks like the Champion Golfer of the Year might be in one of those teams in a couple of months.

  • Comment posted by bonzodoodog, today at 16:15

    I am totally not interested in the liv your Greed personified and yes they are doing it for their families ? Still turning up on a Tuesday to practice and going home Sunday !
    As for the viewing figures they can be manipulated any which way you want !!
    Just my opinion

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:10

    Let’s wait and see how many tune in. It doesn’t appear to have captured the golf fan’s imagination yet, far from it.

    • Reply posted by dman, today at 16:22

      dman replied:
      Difficult to tune in when the establishment are trying to give it a media blackout

  • Comment posted by Shinydemon, today at 16:08

    The LIV Tour will sink or swim on whether they are able to obtain world ranking points. The current rules that don't allow 54 hole events to count would have to change. The top players who are going to LIV are only top players because of what they have achieved on other tours. Unless LIV can get recognition for themselves, they will have to keep going back to the well.

    • Reply posted by dman, today at 16:24

      dman replied:
      Why? They will have earned enough money to not worry about ranking points. What's the need for ranking points if you can't play in the tournaments you need ranking points for?

  • Comment posted by selznic, today at 16:07

    Donald Trump Venue seems quite appropriate for LIV tour golf. All about money and nothing else!!

    • Reply posted by IanCurtis, today at 16:40

      IanCurtis replied:
      Yup. Lots of money, absolutely zero class.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.