LIV Golf: Bubba Watson is latest major winner to join Saudi-backed series

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is the latest high-profile golfer to sign up with LIV Golf.

The American, 43, is currently recovering from a knee injury and will debut with the controversial Saudi-backed series in September.

The former world number two will be an off-course captain for the fourth event in the inaugural series in Boston.

Currently ranked 86 in the world, Watson has 14 career wins and has made four Ryder Cup appearances for the USA.

