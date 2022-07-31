Last updated on .From the section Golf

Donald (left) was one of Padraig Harrington's vice-captains at last year's record Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits

Luke Donald is set to be announced as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for next year's match against the United States.

It has been widely reported that the Englishman, 44, will succeed Henrik Stenson, who lost the captaincy after signing with LIV Golf two weeks ago.

Donald has already pledged he "would not do a Henrik", meaning he would not be swayed by the money on offer from the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV series.

Europe will announce their new captain at 14:45 BST on Monday.

Donald made four appearances as a player and was on the winning side on each occasion in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012.

He was a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn at the 2018 victory in France and again to Padraig Harrington in last year's record defeat at Whistling Straits.

Stenson, 46, was removed as captain just 127 days after he was installed.

The Swede, who stated he disagreed with the decision, played his first LIV Golf event at the weekend, winning at Bedminster to claim a £3.28m first prize on top of a reported £40m joining fee.

Europe host the US in the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone in Rome, Italy, from 29 September to 1 October 2023.