Canada's Brooke Henderson practises at Muirfield, where Anna Nordqvist of Sweden defends her Women's Open title this week

Muirfield's first staging of the Women's Open this week is a "huge step" for the growth of the female game, says two-time major winner Brooke Henderson.

The East Lothian venue's ban on women members was only lifted in 2017 following a second vote.

A ballot the previous year failed to achieve a two-thirds majority among members and led to Muirfield's removal from the Open Championship rota.

"We're really proud to be able to play here," said Canadian Henderson, 24.

"It's a great sign for where the game is headed. We're continuing to grow all the time and this is a huge step.

"It's an amazing course here. To be able to play this venue - like the men have so many times - first time for us, it's pretty spectacular."

While a record prize fund of £5.6m is on offer at Muirfield, it is dwarfed by the £11.5m purse of The Open at St Andrews last month, and Henderson says parity is the ultimate target.

"Tennis is a trailblazer for that and it's a good goal for us," added Henderson, who is eyeing back-to-back major wins after her triumph at the Evian Championship.

"All we can ask for right now is steady growth and continuing to climb and be able to play these amazing venues, get more fans out to watch us and have that purse size increase and hopefully eventually playing for equal pay."

'Tremendous honour' for Matthew

Catriona Matthew, the 2009 champion, has been given the honour of hitting the tournament's opening shot.

Matthew, who lives near the course, tees up on Thursday at 6:30 BST alongside fellow Scot Louise Duncan and American Sophia Schubert.

"To be asked to do this in near enough my home town is a tremendous honour," said Matthew.

"It's just great that women can now come and play on the best courses in the world. That's all we want to do and to have that opportunity is great.

"In a way it's very different from the other courses on the Open rota so the players are loving it."