Ashleigh Buhai's previous best major finish is fifth at the 2019 Women's Open

AIG Women's Open third-round leaderboard -14 Buhai (SA); -9 Shibuno (Jap), Chun (Kor); -7 Park (Kor), Sagstrom (Swe) Selected others:-3 Hull (Eng); -2 Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Reid (Eng), Maguire (Ire); -1 Hall (Eng); +1 Duncan (Sco); +2 Law (Eng) Full scorecard Highlights on BBC Two at 23:30 BST

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai conquered stiff winds to card a seven-under-par 64 and take a commanding five-shot lead at the AIG Women's Open.

Buhai, 33, is on 14 under after her third round, which included eight birdies and a bogey at the 18th.

South Korea's three-time major winner In Gee Chun, who led overnight by a shot, carded a 70 to sit at nine under.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 champion, is alongside Chun after her five-under 66.

Chun's compatriot Inbee Park - the 2015 Women's Open champion - is on seven under, as is Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom - the 2021 Women's Open runner-up.

But British hopes have faded at Muirfield - England's Charley Hull is at three under while compatriots Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff are two under, as is Ireland's Leona Maguire.

England's Georgia Hall is one under and Scotland's Louise Duncan has slipped back to one over.

Buhai is ranked 84th in the world and her best ever finish in a major is fifth at the 2019 Women's Open at Woburn.

Asked if she has ever played better than Saturday, she replied, "Probably not".

"I think about when we played at Woburn a couple years ago," she added.

"I shot 64 or 65 and I remember that being a really good day. I think I'm most proud of the way I was just focused and calm, and that's all I try to control. I wasn't thinking of the outcome."

Speaking about her round, Chun said: "It was not easy and it was a bit windy out there. I think my game was really good today.

"So I had two bogeys but golf is not always easy. I think it was another good experience with the big wind out there."