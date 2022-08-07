Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kim entered the Wyndham Championship ranked number 34 in the world

Wyndham Championship - Final results -20 JH Kim (Kor); -15 J Huh (US), SJ Im (Kor); -14 B Griffin (US); -13 M McGreevy (US), T Moore (US), R Henley (US) Selected others: -11 T Hatton (Eng); -9 R Knox (Sco); -8 C Tarren (Eng)

South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung claimed his first victory on the PGA Tour after posting a nine-under-par 61 on Sunday to win the Wyndham Championship.

Kim, 20, becomes the second youngest winner on the PGA Tour since 1932.

Despite opening the tournament with a quadruple bogey, he finished five strokes ahead of compatriot Im Sung-jae and American John Huh in North Carolina.

"I stayed very patient this week," Kim told CBS.

"Instead of getting angry and depressed I stayed in the moment and I can't believe I won with a quadruple bogey on the first hole.

"Hopefully that doesn't happen again but it's definitely a week that I will remember forever."

Kim played Sunday's opening nine holes in 27 strokes, tying the second-lowest nine-hole score in tour history.

His victory - the first on the PGA Tour by a player born in the 2000s - means he joins the PGA Tour as a full member, having been playing since mid-July on a "special temporary membership". It also sees him added to the FedEx Cup standings in 34th place, bumping England's Matt Wallace out of the play-offs by a single place.