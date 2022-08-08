Close menu

FedEx Cup Play-offs: Memphis tournament overshadowed by uncertainty in the men's game

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments59

Talor Gooch
Talor Gooch is one of three golfers seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to compete in the FedEx Cup Play-offs

This is the time in the golf season when the PGA Tour play-offs have usually concentrated minds of leading male golfers.

It has been that way for the past 15 years. With the majors over, the race for the most important trophies has been run; now it is time to cash in.

Formats have changed, the tinkering endless, but the ethos has remained the same; play well all the way to East Lake and try to hit a multi-million dollar jackpot.

This was the lucrative behemoth that confirmed the PGA Tour's supremacy, a juggernaut to squash less valuable circuits such as the European tour across the pond.

The Florida-based circuit seemed untouchable.

But this week, when the FedEx Cup Play-offs begin in Memphis, there is no such air of certainty or supremacy. The firmament has changed rapidly and markedly, despite this being the start of a three-tournament period worth $75m (£62m).

After events at TPC Southwind, the 125-man field will be reduced to the top 70 in the standings for the following week's BMW Championship and then to 30 for East Lake in Atlanta and the Tour Championship.

The eventual winner pockets $18m (£15m). Nice work if you can get it.

But not quite nice enough for those who have been swayed by LIV Golf, which has shaken men's professional golf to its core thanks to the unprecedented largesse of its $25m (£20.8m) purses and extravagant signing-on fees.

Suddenly, the PGA Tour appears the poor relation. It has been left pleading with its members for loyalty, stressing a sense of history and awareness of the golfing pyramid - the kind of stuff the European tour used to say when its leading lights headed Stateside.

How times are changing.

For the future of the game, the battle on the course in Memphis starting on Thursday is nothing compared with what is now being fought in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

This is the legal body hearing the case of 11 LIV players, including Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, who are contesting their suspensions from the PGA Tour for competing in the opening three Saudi Arabia-funded LIV events.

Indeed, Mickelson - a six-time major winner and runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 2009 play-offs - is currently serving a ban until at least 31 March 2024 for attempting to recruit LIV players.

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson is one of 11 LIV players contesting his suspension from the PGA Tour

The 'LIV eleven', as they are known, are fighting an anti-trust lawsuit against the Tour.

More immediately, three players - Talor Gooch, Hudson Stafford and Matt Jones - are seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to compete in the play-offs.

A ruling on that must be made in time for them to play in Memphis if they are successful. All three golfers are banned from the premises unless and until the case is settled in their favour.

Gooch recently claimed he was surprised to be suspended, hinting that his intention was to only play the LIV opener at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire in June.

"Historically the Tour has not done that," Gooch said of the bans.

"So based on the history, that was my expectation," he added in response to questions over why he decided to join LIV full time.

And the upstart Saudi-funded set-up, which will expand to 14 tournaments next year, is bullish about the legal processes it is funding.

"The purpose of this action is to strike down the PGA Tour's anti-competitive rules and practices that prevent these independent-contractor golfers from playing when and where they choose," it said in a statement last week.

The PGA Tour released a memo written to players by commissioner Jay Monahan referring to the 11 players as "former colleagues" who have "walked away from the Tour".

Monahan described them as "Saudi Golf League employees", adding: "To allow re-entry into our events compromises the Tour and the competition, to the detriment of our organisation, our players, our partners and our fans.

"The lawsuit they have filed somehow expects us to believe the opposite, which is why we intend to make our case clearly and vigorously."

This has always been a bitter dispute, a civil war the game has never previously encountered. Differences between tour loyalists and rebels are becoming increasingly profound.

American Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III has even raised the prospect of a players' strike.

"The nuclear option is to say 'Fine, if they have to play in our events we just won't play'," he said last week.

Both sides are doubling down but more big stars could defect with a double dip, pocketing riches from the FedEx Cup before taking a huge Saudi signing-on fee.

Cameron Smith, lying second in the play-off standings and the current Open champion, did nothing to dispel rumours that he could go when asked in the immediate aftermath of his St Andrews triumph.

What will happen after the Australian competes for the Internationals in the Presidents Cup next month? There are others also rumoured ready to move.

Ordinarily the conversation would currently be centred on the merits of the play-off system as Smith tries to hunt down the leader in the standings, world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Not this year.

As Love III commented: "I don't know what's going to happen from here on out, but I know it's going to be a fight."

And he was not talking about the golf.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:05

    All very sad.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 15:04

    Will Zalatoris summed it up best.

    LIV next year has 14 events. None will get OWGR points because they're 54 holes - PGA Tour Champions events are 54 holes, and don't get OWGR points.

    PGA Tour minimum is 15 events. Tour members are obliged to play some events every 4 years, to discourage cherry-picking.

    LIV players will not be able to fulfill PGA Tour rules for playing.

    So why sue?

    MONEY

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 15:04

    Until LIV signs Tiger Woods it will never have the credibility it seeks....he's still the biggest draw in golf

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 15:08

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      A great talent, but the biggest plonker attitude by far. By the way... the sporting or any other facet of the human world does not revolve around the USA... we can thank our lucky stars for that.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 15:02

    This whole independent contractor thing is BS. You do not get health care, pension benefits & protected status when injured if you are an independent contractor. They've made their choice so stick to playing closed shop exhibition crap and suffer the consequences. That Poulter, Mickelson and their ilk are suing tells you everything you need to know. Self indulgent sycophants

  • Comment posted by Sir Mick Lynch, today at 14:59

    Did somebody mention strike? PGA need the competition of LIV, keeps them on their toes, encourages bigger/fairer purses, and highlights the idiots that run the game.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 14:57

    Remember the PGA have sold their sole on more than one occasion, in any form in any way of life money has and always will be king.

    • Reply posted by MD , today at 15:03

      MD replied:
      That's right but that isn't the legal argument; players are perfectly entitled to play with LIV for more money, as some are doing, it's the notion of them having their cake & eating it that doesn't sit right.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 14:57

    A tour is a joint adventure between players, events & sponsors and it's strength lies in the whole. Being a member offers rewards but must also come with obligations..to argue that players are in effect self employed who can decide when & where they play seems to trash any sense of obligation or responsibility to the rest of the PGA Tour and is selfish at best.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 15:08

      Mr B replied:
      Why should they. The PGA tour did not care when it was taking players from the European tours
      They just don't like it being done to themself

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:56

    I can't agree with those of you saying they can co-exist. It's not like PL teams playing CL mid-week. It would be initially 14 weeks a year that PGA sponsors would not have top players at their events. Once that starts an exodus of PGA sponsors will really damage their tour. Presumably the Saudi's are banking that those sponsors will then switch to LIV events.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 14:56

    I don't really care about players joining the LIV tour, it's their right to do so, but I wish they'd stop saying "it's to grow the game" and just admit it is for the money.

    They should also stop acting so hard done by if the PGA tour does ban them, given they were all told that would happen if they join LIV.

    You can't complain when you reap the consequences of your own actions.

    • Reply posted by gravytrain, today at 15:04

      gravytrain replied:
      Absolutely . Ban them from the Ryder cup and Majors. Let them count their money and derision.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:56

    What is the the point of it all?
    (1) To make the most money?
    (2) To create a better sport to engage the most people today and the future?
    (3) To create a legacy for future players to aspire to?
    (4) To create a purpose to better the lives of people who play or follow the sport?

    LIV and The PGA are only really interested in option 1.

    And we, the paying audience have allowed that to happen

  • Comment posted by The Marlow Man, today at 14:55

    If the PGA Tour are becoming the poor relations, what does that make the DP World Tour?

    • Reply posted by gravytrain, today at 15:05

      gravytrain replied:
      A bit of a joke? I mean have you seen who is playing in their 3rd rate events ?

  • Comment posted by Gingerman, today at 14:52

    I suspect that most of the public who watch golf are only interested in all 4 majors + Ryder Cup. They want to see ALL the best players in the world competing for these; after all, they are the pinnacle of the game.

    Anything LIV has to offer is really of no interest to the public, unless what is happening now prevents the world's best playing in those aforementioned events.

  • Comment posted by pjomara, today at 14:52

    This is similar to the split in darts in the early 90s, when the breakaway organisation WDC (now PDC) broke away from the BDO, offering more money. The BDO responded by banning anyone taking part in WDC events or anyone even attending or taking part in exhibition games with WDC players.
    The WDC ended up with all the best players, and the BDO ceased in 2020. Those that ban players end up doomed.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 14:51

    LIV is here to stay. The PFA will want share of the millions eventually & a compromise will be reached.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 14:51

    LIV want to ‘grow the sport’ but they’re a virus and the petulance from the greediest players now trying to sue their way back into the events they fancy has soured their legacies and may eventually just have people turning away from it altogether. And wasnt all that money they’re spending on legal fees supposed to feed their families? They were struggling so badly I’m surprised they can afford it

  • Comment posted by O C, today at 14:50

    Champions League co-exists with many other leagues.
    LIV PGA European and Asian need to get over themselves and cooperate never mind co-exist.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:49

    It is the LIV tournaments that are largely irrelevant

  • Comment posted by Janus, today at 14:48

    I look forward to Michelson (and his LIV chums) having to put the time/effort into qualifying for The Open each year. It would certainly boost attendance at the qualification events.

  • Comment posted by selznic, today at 14:45

    Fragmentation of the game at the top level is just not good for the sport as a whole. The money is a side show. In effect Norman / SA has bribed players to join LIV causing the fragmentation of the game of golf. I would like to see all the top players competing in the same tournament and a system based on meritocracy. The PGA may not be perfect but it is the best option available.

  • Comment posted by cantthinkofone, today at 14:44

    LIV to announce Rishi Sunak next week can't hit a ball apparently but happy to add to his pile with 120K$ for last place!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.