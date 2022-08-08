Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brendan Lawlor won last year's event at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort

Defending champion Brendan Lawlor is one off the pace after the opening round of the World Disability Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

The 25-year-old Dundalk man, who tops the world disabled golf rankings, fired a three-under-par 69 which puts him a stroke behind Italy's Tommaso Perrino.

Lawlor is sharing second place with England's world number two Kip Popert.

World number seven Perrino, 38, carded six birdies with Lawlor managing four after bogeying the first.

The leading trio are some way ahead of fourth-placed world number four, US player Chris Biggins, who shot a level-par 72, with world number three Juan Postigo Arce of Spain in fifth place in the 10-strong field on two over.

Lawlor's compatriot Conor Stone, who is making his debut this week in one of the European Tour's G4D [Golf for the Disabled] events, is in eighth place after carding a 79.

Ireland's Lawlor became the first disability golfer to play in a European Challenge Tour event in 2019 and made his full European Tour debut a year later when the UK Championship was staged at The Belfry.

Lawlor is hoping to land his first G4D victory over 2022 after finishing runner-up, fourth and sixth in his three previous starts this season.

The Irishman has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome which is a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.