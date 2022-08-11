Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy had welcomed the decision to ban three players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series from the Play-offs

FedEx St. Jude Championship - first round Leaderboard: -8 Kim Si-Woo (Kor), J.J Spaun (USA) -7 S Theegala -6 T Finau (USA), J.T. Poston (USA), S Straka (Aut), Lee Kyoung-Hoon Selected others: -5 T Hatton (Eng), -3 C Smith (Aus), J Rahm (Spa), C Morikaawa (USA), V Hovland (Nor) -2 S Lowry (Ire) Level R McIlroy (NIR) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy carded a level-par opening round of 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to sit eight behind leaders Kim Si-Woo and J.J. Spaun.

McIlroy had an inconsistent day with four bogeys, including two in the first six holes, and four birdies.

England's Tyrrell Hatton is three shots back following a bogey-free opening round of five-under in Memphis.

South Korea's Kim landed an eagle on the final hole to launch into the lead with bogey-free American Spaun.

McIlroy, who had earlier welcomed the decision to ban three players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series from competing in the Play-offs following a court bid, struggled from the off and bogeyed the first.

A second bogey followed on the sixth and, despite a birdie on the following hole, the 33-year-old dropped another shot on the 11th.

Three birdies and another bogey in the final six holes completed McIlroy's up-and-down opening round.