FedEx Cup Play-offs: Rory McIlroy eight behind leader at St. Jude Championship

Golf

Rory McIlroy in action in Memphis
Rory McIlroy had welcomed the decision to ban three players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series from the Play-offs
FedEx St. Jude Championship - first round
Leaderboard: -8 Kim Si-Woo (Kor), J.J Spaun (USA) -7 S Theegala -6 T Finau (USA), J.T. Poston (USA), S Straka (Aut), Lee Kyoung-Hoon
Selected others: -5 T Hatton (Eng), -3 C Smith (Aus), J Rahm (Spa), C Morikaawa (USA), V Hovland (Nor) -2 S Lowry (Ire) Level R McIlroy (NIR)
Rory McIlroy carded a level-par opening round of 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to sit eight behind leaders Kim Si-Woo and J.J. Spaun.

McIlroy had an inconsistent day with four bogeys, including two in the first six holes, and four birdies.

England's Tyrrell Hatton is three shots back following a bogey-free opening round of five-under in Memphis.

South Korea's Kim landed an eagle on the final hole to launch into the lead with bogey-free American Spaun.

McIlroy, who had earlier welcomed the decision to ban three players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series from competing in the Play-offs following a court bid, struggled from the off and bogeyed the first.

A second bogey followed on the sixth and, despite a birdie on the following hole, the 33-year-old dropped another shot on the 11th.

Three birdies and another bogey in the final six holes completed McIlroy's up-and-down opening round.

