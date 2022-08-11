Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annabel Wilson represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2021 Curtis Cup

Northern Ireland's Annabel Wilson has qualified for the quarter-finals of the US Women's Amateur after two victories at Chambers Bay on Thursday.

The 21-year-old defeated Julia Misemer in her round of 32 match and beat Katie Li 3&2 later on Thursday to reach the last eight.

The UCLA golfer will face 18-year-old Catherine Rao in the quarter-finals.

"I like how I'm striking it. Then I'm rolling the putts in, so I'm confident in my game," said Wilson.

"We play a lot of match play with Golf Ireland, and I think what I've learned over the years is match play is all swinging momentum, and you can't let it get to you. You've just got to play your game."

Wilson, who represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2021 Curtis Cup, birdied the par-five first hole in both her matches and sprinted into early leads that allowed her to secure a pair of victories.