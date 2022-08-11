Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire's caddie this week is twin sister Lisa, who was also previously a professional golfer

Leona Maguire stayed in contention in the women's event at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland with a second-round 69 leaving her three behind clubhouse leader Amanda Doherty.

US LPGA rookie Doherty retained her overnight lead as a five-under-par 67 at Massereene moved her to 11 under.

Georgia Hall's hole in one helped her match Maguire's 69 as they reached eight under with Taiwan's Peiyun Chien.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson retained the clubhouse lead in the men's event.

Following his course record nine-under-par 61 at Galgorm Castle on Thursday, Ferguson had to be content with a level-par 70 at Massereene as his four-shot overnight lead was trimmed to just a shot with Spain's Borja Virto moving to eight under by firing a three-under-par 67 at Galgorm.

After starting at the 10th, Ferguson moved to 10 under by birdieing the 17th but three bogeys on his back nine halted his momentum as he needed a birdie at the seventh to stay in the lead.

Sweden's Felix Palson is in third place on seven under after dropping shots in his final two holes as he carded a two-under-par 68 at Massereene with Scotland's Conor Syme in fourth spot following his 68 at the same venue.

'I hit the ball a lot nicer today'

Home hope Maguire's stunning putting performance saw her produce a scrambling opening five-under-par 68 at Galgorm but the Cavan woman was much more content with her long game on Friday.

"I hit the ball a lot nicer today, gave myself lots of chances, and overall pretty happy," said the 27-year-old Europe Solheim Cup star, who clinched her first LPGA win at the Drive On Championship in February.

"I could have holed a few more putts coming in, but a three-under round at Massereene - I'm pretty happy with that."

Highlight of Maguire's round, which included four birdies, was a nine-wood shot from a bunker over trees at the sixth as she just missed with the eagle attempt.

Conditions were again perfect in Northern Ireland on Friday with temperatures not far off 30 degrees at both venues.

Georgia Hall fired her nine-iron tee shot straight into the hole at the third

2018 Women's Open champion Hall, 26, carded her ace at the third - her 12th hole - as her nine-iron tee shot hit the green, then took the spin, before rolling in.

"I couldn't really see it, but I think it pitched a few yards short, spun, and then rolled in nicely," said Hall, who was playing with Maguire and winner of this year's Scandinavian Mixed event Linn Grant.

"It kind of got my round going a little bit because I was a little bit slow at that point."

Leader Doherty, whose best finish in her rookie season in a share of 14th place at the LA Open in April, produced a brilliant opening nine at Massereene as five birdies saw her reach the turn in 31.

"I was hitting the ball well to get it close enough for them to go in, but they were just falling in," said the 24-year-old from Atlanta.

Doherty's back nine was a little more sedate as a bogey at the short 11th was cancelled by another birdie at the 13th.