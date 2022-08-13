Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annabel Wilson represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2021 Curtis Cup

Northern Ireland's Annabel Wilson continued her winning run at the US Women's Amateur Championship as she progressed to the semi-finals.

After a tight match, Wilson, 21, won three straight holes from the 15th to defeat Californian Catherine Rao 3&1.

The Lurgan woman, who is a student at UCLA in California, will face Canadian Amateur champion Monet Chun in Saturday's first semi-final.

Japan's Saki Baba will meet US player Bailey Shoemaker in the other contest.

The championship is taking place at the Chambers Bay course in Washington State which staged the US Open in 2015 when Jordan Spieth triumphed.

"It's the first time I've ever played this course in the wind, and it really picked up on the back nine," said Wilson after her quarter-final win.

"It becomes a completely different strategy. I had to adapt, and I did that well out there."

Wilson defeated Julia Misemer in her round of 32 match and beat Katie Li 3&2 later on Thursday to reach the last eight.

The county Armagh player represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2021 Curtis Cup.