Amanda Doherty's best previous LPGA Tour finish was a share of 14th place at the LA Open in April

ISPS Handa World Invitational third-round leaderboards Men: - 11 E Ferguson (Sco); -8 J Catlin (USA); -7 B Virto (Spa), J Senior (Eng), M Helligkilde (Den), C Syme (Sco); -6 R Mansell (Eng); -5 F Celli (a) (Ita), G Migliozzi (Ita), M Baldwin (Eng), J Rutherford (Eng). Selected others: -3 T McKibbin (NI); -2 D Carey (Ire); -1 J Smith (Eng). Missed third-round cut: +1 J Murphy (Ire); +3 R Bland (Eng); +4 Paul Dunne (Ire). Women:-12 A Doherty (USA); -11 G Hall (Eng), P Chien (Tpe); -10 M Stark (Swe), E K Pedersen (Den), A Corpuz (USA); -9 L Grant (Swe); -8 L Young (Eng), L-A Pace (SA); Selected:-7 C Gainer (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco), A Hewson (Eng); -5 L Maguire (Ire); -3 B Morgan (Wal); -2 K Henry (Sco). Missed third-round cut: Level R O'Toole (USA).

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and US rookie Amanda Doherty remained ahead at the World Invitational men's and women's events in Northern Ireland.

As many struggled in the heat, Ferguson kept his composure to extend his one-shot overnight lead to three by firing a two-under-par 68 to move to 11 under.

Ferguson leads 2020 Irish Open winner John Catlin by three shots.

Doherty wobbled early on but regrouped to lead England's Georgia Hall and Taiwan's Peiyun Chien by one shot.

Like Ferguson, Atlanta golfer Doherty, 24, has remained the leader over the opening three days in the Northern Ireland event which is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

Doherty's closing birdie had her signing for a one-under-par 72 at Galgorm Castle after the women's lead had changed hands on a number of occasions during another day of unusually hot temperatures in County Antrim.

Hall's Europe Solheim Cup team-mate, Denmark's Emily Pedersen is in a group two off the pace which also includes Sweden's Maja Stark and another US player Allisen Corpuz.

Maguire drops back after 76

Another Swede, Linn Grant - who won the Scandinavian Mixed event earlier this summer - looks a danger to the leaders after a 70 left her only three behind, but home favourite Leona Maguire's chances of victory are fading after a disappointing 76 led her to drop seven behind Doherty.

Three behind Doherty overnight, Maguire started well by picking up shots at the first and third but two bogeys and a double bogey immediately followed and the Solheim Cup star was able to regain any momentum.

Italy's Filippo Celli, who won the silver medal for the leading amateur at last month's Open Championship, moved into a share of the lead helped by an eagle two at the fourth before dropping back as Scotsman Ferguson largely controlled the men's proceedings on day three.

Helped by impressive scrambling, this year's Qatar Masters winner Ferguson, 26, kept a bogey off his card over his opening 13 holes to extend his one-shot overnight advantage to four as he moved to 12 under.

However, some indifferent ball-striking was eventually punished by successive dropped shots on 14 and 15 before a closing birdie at the par-five 18th saw him edge three clear.

Ferguson fired his second 61 of the season in Thursday's first round at Galgorm before carding a level-par 70 in the tournament's other venue, Massereene, on Friday.

Ewen Ferguson clinched his first and sole DP Tour win when he triumphed at the Qatar Masters earlier this year

Catlin, who won the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle in 2020, moved into second place as others toiled in the heat thanks to his 66 but the biggest mover of the day was early starter Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde, who charged up the field thanks to a 64 which included eagles at the second and the last.

Helligkilde, the top-ranked player on the second-tier Challenge Tour circuit last year, shares third place on seven under alongside Scotland's Connor Syme, Spain's Borja Virto and 2019 men's tournament winner England's Jack Senior, who fired a 65.

Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin boosted his prospects of securing a full DP Tour card for next year after his 66 moved him into a share of 16th place on three under.

McKibbin, 19, is 16th in this season's Challenge Tour standings and with points also on offer for the second-tier circuit this week, a good finish on Sunday could go a long way towards securing his full card for 2023.

Cork's John Murphy, the leading Irishman after day two, was among those to miss the third-round men's cut which fell at level par after a 75 dropped him to one over.

The women's field was also reduced to the leading 35 and ties after round three and last year's Scottish Open winner Ryann O'Toole was among those whose tournament ended as her level-par total proved one too many.