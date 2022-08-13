Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ewan Ferguson won the Qatar Masters in March

Handa World Invitational, third-round leaderboard -11 E Ferguson (Sco); -8 J Catlin (USA); -7 M Helligkilde (Den), J Senior (Eng), C Syme (Sco), B Virto (Spa); -6 R Mansell (Eng). Selected others: -5 M Baldwin (Eng), J Rutherford (Eng); -4 O Farr (Wal); -3 D Dixon (Eng); Tom McKibbin (NI). Leaderboard

Ewen Ferguson has extended his lead to three strokes going into the final round of the Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The 26-year-old Scot, who recorded a course record 61 on day one at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, carded a 68 as he eyes a second World Tour win.

United States' John Catlin lies second on eight under par after his 66.

Scotland's Connor Syme and England's Jack Senior are in a four-way tie for third one stroke further back.

On leading since the opening day, Ferguson said: "I've not really thought about it to be honest. I've just been kind of enjoying it for the last couple of days."

The winner of the Qatar Masters in March admitted he had to work hard after his fine opening day.

"It becomes a bit tough and you just need to try and grind it," he said. "I kind of accepted that and just tried to hit some good shots. My swing still feels good and I've got a nice rhythm and all that stuff."

The event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour, with separate male and female tournaments being played on the same two courses at the same time.

USA's Amanda Doherty also leads the women's tournament for the third day in a row but has only a one-shot lead from England's Georgia Hall and Chinese Taipei's Peiyun Chien.