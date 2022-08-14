Maja Stark secured an LPGA card as her sensational 10-birdie 63 saw her win the women's event at Galgorm Castle

ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard Men:-12 E Ferguson (Sco) ; -9 B Virto (Spa), C Syme (Sco); -8 R Mansell (Eng), R Paratore (Ita), M Kelligkilde (Den); -7 F Celli (AM) (Ita), J Smith (Eng), M Baldwin (Eng); -6 J Rutherford (Eng), T McKibbin (NI), R Petersson (Swe); Selected others: -5 J Catlin (USA), J Senior (Eng); +2 D Carey (Ire) Women:-20 M Stark (Swe); -15 A Corpuz (USA); -14 G Hall (Eng); -13 E K Pedersen (Den), L Grant (Swe), P Chien (Tpe); -12 L Young (Eng); -11 A Doherty (USA), L Stephenson (USA); -10 L Maguire (Ire) Selected others:-9 G Dryburgh (Sco); -7 C Gainer (Eng), M MacLaren (Eng); -5 A Hewson (Eng)

Sweden's Maja Stark shot a superb 10-under-par 63 to win the women's title at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland as Scotland's Ewen Ferguson held on to triumph in the men's event.

The 22-year-old's 20-under-par total saw her win by five strokes from US player Allison Corpuz.

Stark took control of the women's event by going to the turn in 31 and was never threatened thereafter.

Ferguson completed a wire-to-wire win in the men's event at Galgorm Castle.

Leading by four after an opening nine-under-par 61, Ferguson remained ahead for the rest of the week with his tidy short game keeping him in the lead throughout the final day as he eventually won by three shots on 12 under par.

Three ahead overnight, the Scot's lead was trimmed to one by a charging Richard Mansell as he reached the turn.

Ewen Ferguson led all the way in the Northern Ireland event after his opening nine-under-par 61 at Galgorm Castle

However the Englishman, like all Ferguson's other challengers, faltered on the back nine as a closing 69 saw the Glaswegian clinch his second DT Tour title, following his Qatar Masters win earlier this year, with him three clear of another Scot Connor Syme and Spain's Borja Virto at the finish.

Mansell shared fourth place on eight under with Italian Renato Paratore and Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde on eight under after finding water at both the 15th and final hole.

Many expected 2020 Irish Open winner at Galgorm John Catlin to be Ferguson's main threat on the final day but the US player's chances were wrecked by double bogeys at the third and the sixth as he eventually finished in a share of 13th place, seven off the pace.

With the women's event sanctioned by both the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, Stark's win secures her full playing rights on the US-based women's circuit.

The Swede's victory was her fourth triumph on this season's Ladies European Tour and extends her lead at the top of the LET rankings.

LPGA card 'all I came for' this week - Stark

However, Stark admitted that her main motivation going into the event was the opportunity to secure her LPGA playing privileges.

"That was all I came here for," said the 22-year-old, whose golf was developed by her time at Oklahoma State University.

"I just wanted that [LPGA] winner's category. I was so nervous today. I hate qualifying and it's great that I don't have to do that again."

Stark carded six birdies on her front nine and four more followed on the back nine before she got up and down on the last to finish with a par after finding water with her long-iron second shot to the par five.

Corpuz fired a closing 68 to finish second on 15 under with England's Georgia Hall in third spot a shot further back.

Home hope Leona Maguire regrouped from her disappointing third round to finish 10th after a closing 68 while Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin's share of 10th in the men's event following his 68 will boost his prospects of securing a full DP Tour card for next season, with Challenge Tour points also having been available this week.

McKibbin went into this week 16th in the Challenge Tour rankings with the top 20 earning promotion to Europe's top-tier circuit at the end of this season.