Cameron Smith has risen up the world rankings after winning the Players Championship and Open title

Cameron Smith's hopes of becoming world number one by winning the FedEx St Jude Championship were dealt a blow as he was given a two-shot penalty before playing his final round on Sunday.

The Australian incorrectly replaced his ball in a penalty drop during his third round at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Smith had carded a three-under-par 67 on Saturday to move to 11 under par.

It meant the Open champion started his final round on nine under, four shots behind leader JJ Spaun.

Smith was forced to make a drop after hitting his tee shot into the water on the par-three fourth hole during his third round.

He dropped the ball outside the penalty area and it rolled back, coming to rest touching the red line marking the drop zone.

Rules committee members reviewed video replays of the hole after Smith had finished his round, before summoning him to discuss their findings.

Gary Young, of the PGA Tour rules staff, said: "At that point, he said 'yes, my ball was definitely touching the line'. He wasn't aware that no portion of the ball could be touching the line."

Smith, who has risen to number two in the world rankings following victories this year at the Players Championship and The Open, would leapfrog current number one Scottie Scheffler with victory in Memphis.

He spoke after his third round, before the penalty was confirmed, about potentially becoming world number one.

"That would mean a lot," Smith said. "That has been one of my goals since the start of the year."

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to the rebel LIV Golf tour following the end of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup play-offs.

The St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind is the first of three tournaments to decide the Tour champion, with the winner picking up $18m (£14.8m).