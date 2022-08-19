Close menu

Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda takes six-shot lead into final round

Jessica Korda
Jessica Korda equalled the lowest score of 61 on the Ladies European Tour on the opening day at La Reserva Club
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, second-round leaderboard
-15 J Korda (US); -9 P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra); -8 N Korda (US); -7 A Pelaez (Spa); -6 M de Roey (Bel), L Grant (Swe)
Selected others: -3 A Hewson (Eng); -2 M Thomson (Sco), B Law (Eng)

Jessica Korda will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, Spain.

The world number 14, who equalled the lowest score in Ladies European Tour history with 61 at La Reserva Club on day one, added a 68 to sit 15 under.

The 29-year-old's closest rival is France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard on nine under, with the leader's younger sister Nelly a stroke further back.

Jessica's impressive play helped her team win the team event by a shot.

Nelly, the 24-year-old world number three and Olympic champion, added a 69 to her opening 67.

