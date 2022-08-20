Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda has won seven LPGA Tour titles

Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, final leaderboard -13 N Korda (US); -10 J Korda (US), P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra), A Pelaez (Spa); -9 E Grechi (Fra), P Babnik (Slo) Selected others: -6 B Law (Eng); -5 A Hewson (Eng), L Hall (Wal); -4 B Morgan (Wal); -2 C William (Wal); Level M Thompson (Sco)

American Nelly Korda produced a superb five-under-par 67 to overtake her sister Jessica and win the Aramco Team Series event at La Reserva Club, Spain.

Jessica, who had equalled the lowest score in Ladies European Tour history with 61 on day one, led by six shots heading into the final round.

But she struggled to a five-over 77 as world number three Nelly came from seven shots behind to take the title.

"I'm super excited to win," said former US PGA champion Nelly.

"I haven't won this year, so it feels nice to get a win under my belt but I'm also very sad as it wasn't the day Jess was expecting.

"I guess we were hoping for a bit more of a battle going down the stretch, but it's golf and that sometimes happens."

Nelly, who was sidelined for two months earlier this year because of a blood clot in her left arm, roared into contention around the turn.

The Olympic champion bogeyed the second before finding her stride, twice producing three birdies in a row from the seventh to the ninth and then the 12th to 14th.

She made seven birdies in total and dropped shots on two holes to finish the event in Sotogrande on 13-under and claim her second Ladies European Tour title.

Jessica, the world number 14, shared second with France's Pauline Roussin and Spain's Ana Pelaez Trivino.