Tom Weiskopf: Former Open champion dies aged 79

Golf

Tom Weiskopf
Tom Weiskopf was one of the outstanding players of the 1970s

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, who lived with pancreatic cancer for two years, has died at the age of 79.

The Ohio native won the 1973 Open at Royal Troon when he finished three strokes clear of American superstar Johnny Miller and England's Neil Coles.

It was his sole major but he was tied second in the Masters four times in seven years, runner-up in the 1976 US Open and third in the 1975 US PGA.

Weiskopf became a celebrated course architect after his playing career.

Among his designs is Loch Lomond, in partnership with Jay Morrish, which is regarded as one of the finest courses in the world.

Weiskopf's first professional win came in the 1968 San Diego Open and his last was 40 years ago at the Western Open.

The two-time Ryder Cup player claimed 11 top-five finishes in major championships and won 16 PGA Tour events between 1968 and 1982.

He was known for the technical prowess and tempo of his swing as he became established as one of the world's leading players in the 1970s.

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson sent his "deepest sympathies" to his countryman's family.

"Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again," he tweetedexternal-link.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: "Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Laurie, two children, Heidi and Eric, and the entire Weiskopf family.

"The PGA Tour is saddened at the passing of Tom Weiskopf, a towering figure in the game of golf not only during his playing career but through his accomplished work in the broadcast booth and golf course design business.

"Tom is leaving behind a lasting legacy in golf. The beautiful swing he showcased during his 16 career PGA Tour victories is still being emulated today, while his golf courses remain as testaments to his love for the game."

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:24

    I never knew he was ill as i was wondering why he never turned up for the Champions of Champions event at St Andrews. I now know the reason why. So sad to hear the news. My condolences to his family

  • Comment posted by bigal, today at 20:23

    Fabulous player and a nice guy with it. Will always remember his generous advice to Tony Jacklin at the US Open ahead of the final round. One word stuck on his locker. “Tempo” Summed Weiskopf up perfectly.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:20

    Mr Ryder Cup. He always respected it

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 20:20

    Absolutely a legend, never won as many majors as he should have with that majestic swing.

    RIP Tom.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:18

    He was a talented golfer who should have won more majors. I have always wondered why he only played twice in the Ryder Cup

  • Comment posted by diddy, today at 20:15

    Just a top class player. I remember him well from my childhood. One of the great names.

  • Comment posted by Yorkie, today at 20:10

    What a fine player he was. Unlucky not to add a green jacket to his Claret Jug, finished second at Augusta 4 times. Also 5 top-4 finishes in the US Open. RIP Tom

  • Comment posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 20:05

    Unfortunately one of my main memories of Mr W was him taking 13 at the 12th hole at Augusta in 1980. He was lucky to walk away with that score. So if the greats can do that then hackers like I can sleep more easily and for that I'll be eternally grateful.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:51

    We nicknamed him Tom Wisecrack because he was such a funny man to be around. RIP Tom, you will be sadly missed.

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 19:48

    One of the very best swings of the time, a terrific golfer, and much respected. RIP

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 19:44

    I could do his swing perfectly, then I woke up.

    A great old golfer.

    RIP Tom

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:33

    RIP Tom, one of the good guys.

  • Comment posted by mikec, today at 19:33

    What a truly wonderful swing Tom had..

    Remember trying to imitate it, sadly got no where near..

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:27

    Weiskopf - would’ve been a true great if he didn’t combust in rage. Truly talented player, but would just lose it.

    Perhaps like old LIV lot are losing it when claiming they’re “independent contractors” yet have been found to be anything but from that court case. “Can play anywhere I want to play, unless there’s a LIV event on that weekend in which I can’t”. Couldn’t make it up!

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:33

      brackensmammy replied:
      Can you not use an article in the death of a decent man to push your anti LIV rhetoric? Show some respect!

