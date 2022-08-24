Close menu

Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy launch 'high-tech golf league' aimed at younger fans

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Woods and McIlroy during the Celebration of Champions before July's Open at St Andrews

Golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have launched a new "high-tech league" - intended to appeal to younger fans - that will begin in 2024.

The league will feature six, three-man teams competing on "a data-rich, virtual course" in a stadium setting.

Each of the 18-hole contests will take just two hours to complete.

The league - called TGL - will be run by TMRW Sports - the technology-focused sports company launched by Woods and McIlroy on Tuesday.

Taking place in partnership with the PGA Tour, events will be held on 15 Monday nights, starting in January 2024, followed by semi-finals and a final.

McIlroy and Woods - two of the sport's biggest stars - have been among the PGA Tour's most vocal advocates during the ongoing power struggle with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, to which several big names have committed.

Woods, 46, flew to Delaware last week on the eve of the BMW Championship to lead a players-only meeting to discuss the threat of LIV Golf. McIlroy, 33, was also a key figure.

That was followed by Wednesday's announcement by the PGA Tour that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of LIV Golf, along with a host of other changes.

The launch of TGL will be seen as another boost to the PGA Tour's attempts to retain its star players.

"We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you," 15-time major winner Woods said in a statement.

"It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

The league will take place in a custom-built arena and will offer "a high-tech, high-energy fan experience with fans sitting greenside".

Woods and four-time major winner McIlroy are the first two players committed to competing.

"TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game," said world number four McIlroy.

"TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 20:07

    Hopefully the virtual golf has major tournaments. That's the only way these 2 has beens will come close to being at the top of a leader board...!

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 20:10

      Leanne replied:
      Has beens?
      Remind us all just how many major tournaments you have won yourself.

  • Comment posted by SimonK, today at 20:05

    It's a good thing he's not doing it for the money......oh sorry... ..yes he is!

  • Comment posted by 19thofmay, today at 20:05

    This is beyond horrific.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 20:09

      Jon replied:
      A slight exaggeration I think…

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 20:04

    So they are setting up a side show for financial gain? Why were they criticising LIV if this was in the pipeline! HYPOCRISY

  • Comment posted by insideright, today at 19:59

    Ah, so that's why Rory was being so noisy about LIV. Whilst he was entitled as any of us to have an opinion on it, he did keep banging on and now I know why.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 20:07

      brackensmammy replied:
      A side gig for financial gain.... not like Rory to be hypocritical is it..... 🤣

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:58

    Rory with epic hypocrisy yet again!!!!

  • Comment posted by prholbrook, today at 19:58

    Good sport doesn’t need gimmicks. This is just a recycled LIV that the PGA will support.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 19:52

    Oh dear....the pgatour has reinvented itself as Liv 2.0....what will all the brainwashed punters follow now? 😂

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 20:08

      brackensmammy replied:
      They will pay to see a retired Tiger woods chipping balls into a sponsored bucket inside a football stadium. Embarrassing stuff, a new low.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 19:42

    LIV is stirring things up however you feel about it. I am still available for an invite to join! My financial requirements will be less than most.

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 19:58

      Wurls replied:
      I'd take nowt but travelling expenses for the chance to be seen on the telly playing golf.......mind you, the programme would have to be classed "comedy entertainment"

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 19:41

    The way things are going, golf will be reduced to just being a pastime.
    Oh wait…

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 19:48

      wooden bollard replied:
      Football is a pastime

      Golf a game of skill for athletes

  • Comment posted by Dave Coram, today at 19:38

    "We're not going to join the new gimmick..." to "We're joining the new gimmick..." - what's the difference between the two, in terms of being a money-earner for them over others playing on the same Tour?

    • Reply posted by 19thofmay, today at 20:01

      19thofmay replied:
      One of them is at least played on a golf course?

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:34

    On the LIV “we/they are independent contractors” :

    * Must wear LIV branded clothing
    * “Free” to compete anywhere they want. Unless there’s a LIV event (sound familiar?)
    * Have signed over media rights (sound familiar)

    As for this venture:

    * Won’t claim it’s a tour
    * Won’t whinge about WR points
    * Won’t claim it’s not an exhibition

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:59

      brackensmammy replied:
      And won't admit the hypocrisy.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 19:33

    Liv has already changed the game for everyone and they've been going for 5 minutes....Norman will be getting free drinks from all players for the rest of his life

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:59

      brackensmammy replied:
      100% accurate. Only a few months old and they a 3rd of the top 100 in world. Imagine it in 2 years time??

  • Comment posted by ecmt, today at 19:25

    What a lot of garbage

  • Comment posted by lorenzo, today at 19:25

    Two has beens trying to save a sinking ship.

    • Reply posted by daa, today at 19:27

      daa replied:
      It's quite refreshing isn't it?? Two players trying to do something to save the tour that made them multi-millionaires even though they would be better off joining the tour that wants to sink the ship as quickly as possible.

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 19:20

    Golf...
    Flags and greens....apparently for has-beens.
    History and pride....out with the tide,
    Majors and tours....out thru' the doors.
    Where will this end ? It already has.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 19:18

    Would love to see Monahan's face when the Saudis simply double the Liv budget with a click of their fingers....

  • Comment posted by Squinjine, today at 19:14

    So how comes not much fuss is made over this one? Is it different being a virtual league?

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 19:24

      Scaarn on replied:
      Get set for BBC throwing everything they can at it to support...gotta fit the narrative after all

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 19:13

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 19:51

      Junior Shabadoo replied:
      He's said that he doesn't mind players joining LIV but that they shouldn't be able to play on both. There is no hypocrisy there.

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 19:09

    This is pathetic from these two, LIV is here to stay.

    • Reply posted by daa, today at 19:34

      daa replied:
      I don't understand why you think it's pathetic. Assuming we are in agreement that these two would financially be much better off joining LIV than spending the remainder of their playing days on the PGA, why is it pathetic that they are staying loyal? Regardless of my opinion on LIV, I can't find a nefarious reason for them taking this stand, so respect them for what appears to be principled.

