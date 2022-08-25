Last updated on .From the section Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major at the 2022 US Open

Tour Championship - first-round leaderboard -15 S Scheffler (US); -10 X Schauffele (US); -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -8 P Cantlay (US), J Niemann (Chi); -7 S Im (Kor), C Smith (Aus), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others:-6 J Thomas (US), J Rahm (Spa); -5 C Morikawa (US); -4 J Spieth (US) Leaderboard

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is six shots off world number one Scottie Scheffler's lead of 15 under after the Tour Championship first round at East Lake, Atlanta.

Players start the season-ending event with shot advantages determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Scheffler was top of the standings and started Thursday on 10 under.

Rory McIlroy dropped four shots in his first two holes but bounced back to finish the day on seven under.

The Northern Irishman had started the day on four under and, after immediately giving up his advantage, got back on track helped by five birdies in his final seven holes.

Fitzpatrick, who started on three under, shot an impressive six-under-par 64 to finish the day third.

American Xander Schauffele's 66 put him second on 10 under, while Chilean Joaquin Niemann's 64 left him on eight under, where Patrick Cantlay joined him thanks to a closing eagle for a 70.