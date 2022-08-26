Last updated on .From the section Golf

Schauffele won gold at the 2020 Toyko Olympics

Tour Championship - second-round leaderboard -19 S Scheffler (US); -17 X Schauffele (US); -13 J Rahm (Spa); -12 P Cantlay (US), SJ Im (Kor); -10 R McIlroy (NI); -9 M Homa (US), T Hoge (US), C Young (US), J Niemann (Chi) Selected others:-8 J Thomas (US); -7 M Fitzpatrick(Eng); -6 C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa (US), J Spieth (US) Leaderboard

American Xander Schauffele closed down Scottie Scheffler's lead to two shots after carding a seven-under-par 63 in the second round of the Tour Championship on Friday.

The Olympic champion started the day five shots behind Scheffler.

Schauffele, 28, hit six birdies before carding an eagle on the final hole to cut his compatriot's lead.

World number one Scheffler leads on 19 under, following up his opening 65 with a four-under 66.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Schauffele joked: "I've got to keep my head down. Scottie's playing really boring and solid golf."

"He's doing exactly what he's supposed to be doing to keep the lead. I have to stay patient."

Scheffler started the tournament with a two-shot lead as players began the season-ending event on different scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Meanwhile, American Max Homa hit the round of the tournament so far with an eight-under 62 while Jon Rahm equalled Schauffele's seven under, moving the Spaniard up to third.

A bogey and double bogey for England's Matt Fitzpatrick, who shot a six-under 64 on Thursday, meant he dropped a shot and ended the second day tied for 11th.