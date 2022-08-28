Last updated on .From the section Golf

Thriston Lawrence's win follows his triumph in the Joburg Open in November

England's Matt Wallace three-putted the first hole of a play-off to hand victory to South Africa's Thriston Lawrence at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday.

The win was Lawrence's second DP World Tour title of the season.

He took a three-shot lead into the final round, but Wallace closed the gap thanks to four birdies in a 66 as the pair finished level on 18 under par.

"It's a privilege to be able to take this victory," said Lawrence, 25.

The victory will take Lawrence from 131st in the world rankings to inside the top 100 and he added: "It's a dream come true.

"I was happy with my patience this week and just so pleased to be able to win."

In the first play-off hole - the 18th - Wallace, 32, was unable to make par, handing the title to Lawrence.

England's Richard Mansell finished two shots outside the play-off following a final round of 67, with Scotland's Scott Jamieson, France's Antoine Rozner and Spain's Jorge Campillo sharing fourth place on 15 under.