Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after success on Sunday in the PGA's Tour Championship.

The 33-year-old overturned a six-shot lead by Scottie Scheffler to finish one clear of the American and Sungjae Im.

Four-time major winner McIlroy carded a four-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on 21-under.

The Northern Irishman receives $18m (£15.36m) in prize money after his fifth victory of the season.

