LIV Golf: Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann join Saudi Arabian-funded series

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith becomes the latest major winner to sign up to the LIV Golf series, following the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series.

The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston.

Smith refused to be drawn on his future after winning The Open - his first major - at St Andrews in July.

The Australian will be joined in the event, from 2-4 September, by rising star Joaquin Niemann, the 23-year-old world number 19 from Chile.

Smith and Niemann are among six new faces competing in the 48-strong field in Massachusetts in what is the fourth LIV event of its inaugural series.

They include Australia's Marc Leishman, 38, who was runner-up at the 2015 Open at St Andrews as well as Americans Harold Varner III, 32, and Cameron Tringale, 35, plus India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri, 35.

Players competing in the LIV series are currently barred from playing in PGA Tour events, although the DP World Tour has temporarily lifted suspensions on LIV Golf players.

Smith has joined the LIV series following the culmination of the FedEx Cup, which marks the end of the PGA Tour season.

He has risen up the world rankings after consistent results on the PGA Tour and especially in the majors. He has won six PGA Tour titles, including this year's Players Championship, and also finished tied second at the 2020 Masters and tied 13th in the 2022 US PGA.

Niemann, who spent almost a year as the world's top amateur, won his first PGA Tour title in February when he claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the Genesis International in California.

While Smith is the highest-ranked player to sign up to the LIV Golf series, he is not the only major winner.

Americans Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among those to have signed up for the Saudi-back tour, which is being led by two-time major winner Greg Norman.

The latest departures will increase the tension in the game and come a week after the PGA Tour held a summit of its top players, headlined by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, to discuss the threat posed by the LIV series.

McIlroy has been vocal in his support of the PGA Tour, saying it would be "hard to stomach" playing alongside LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship - the flagship event on the DP World Tour - at Wentworth from 8 September.

European Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter - who have all signed up to LIV Golf - are expected to play at the BMW PGA.

McIlroy said: "I hate it. I really do. It's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

"So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right thing, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line."

A total of eight LIV tournaments have been planned for this year, with events having already taken place at Donald Trump's Bedminster course in New Jersey, Centurion Club north of London and in Portland, Oregon.

Plans are in place to expand to a 14-tournament LIV Golf league, which will start in 2023. Next year's tournament dates and locations have not yet been announced.

The league has a prize fund of $405m (£336m), with the 48 players for each event split into 12 teams of four for 54-hole, three-day tournaments that feature shotgun starts and no cut.

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 14:26

    Not a big fan of golf but this is just like the european super league situation. nothing to do with sport and competition, just a great big cash circulation factory. only way to ruin it is for viewers to stay away.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 14:37

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      And boy Ed, are they staying away. Had to resort to trying to flog Sunday tickets for their last tourney for $3 on StubHub!!!

      No major TV network wants to go near them either, and that ain’t changing.

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 14:21

    Money talks! Up until now LIV was for those at the end of their careers.

    Admire McIlroy for his stance though.

    This is golf's Kerry Packer moment.

    • Reply posted by LT28, today at 14:40

      LT28 replied:
      Kerry packer did it because the players were genuinely not earning enough money tho. Great man

  • Comment posted by Flipper 58, today at 14:27

    How much money do they want and much of it for doing very little. I hope that the PGA and European Tours hold their nerve. It is unacceptable greed in my opinion. Cameron Smith might get a load of cash but he has gone down in many peoples eyes after this. I will never attend a LIV event. Sick of the Saudi's buying their way into everything. No soul and all about the cash!

    • Reply posted by angus, today at 14:30

      angus replied:
      Why are you sick of the Saudi's but not the UAE who literally have their name in the title of the European Tour?

  • Comment posted by shampers, today at 14:34

    It's barely any different from when the USPGA Tour used money to knacker the European Tour and let's face it, the USA is hardly a beacon of humanity

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So in the future you are expecting the Liv tour to be eclipsed by another tour paying even more money. When will it end

  • Comment posted by NL, today at 14:29

    None of this would never had happened if the PGA Tour had paid its players properly and taken care of its new members instead of keeping tons of money for themselves for decades, now they are doing the right thing with their money but it took LIV to shame the PGAT into doing it.

    • Reply posted by Archibald90, today at 14:40

      Archibald90 replied:
      Hang on, Dustin Johnson, Henrik, Cameron etc are hardly on the bread line. They are leeches and should be banned from all tours. But why doesn't Rory shut up and there is a danger that the PGA tour are going down the same route as LIV. Just leave things alone and let's get on with it.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 14:24

    The true superficial nature of the sport is totally exposed

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Money, Money, Money. It is funny. In a rich mans world

  • Comment posted by BigMac, today at 14:35

    For every Smith who takes the 30 pieces of silver, there are 30 brilliant young golfers coming through the ranks, ready to take his place and their chance.

  • Comment posted by Stix, today at 14:34

    What goes around comes around.
    Am I right in believing it was not so long ago that the PGA did Excatly what LIv are doing in steam rolling over competition and offering the big money to move and monopolise golf.

    • Reply posted by Anonymousse, today at 14:41

      Anonymousse replied:
      Bullies can dish it out, but can't take it when someone stands up to them.

  • Comment posted by Gunderful, today at 14:22

    As the numbers steadily grow, I think the PGA Tour will have no choice but to allow players to play across both tours without restriction

    • Reply posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 14:25

      Tony Di Wonderful replied:
      They'll just end up turning up for the majors though.

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, today at 14:30

    This is much more about whether players want to continue to play on a US centric tour which favors US based players than it is money. The big loser here is going to be the old European Tour which sucked up to the PGA rather than forming an alliance with LIV.

    • Reply posted by njrose51, today at 14:40

      njrose51 replied:
      Couldn't agree more Dave. DP World missed a massive opportunity to break away from the PGA who are just draining them dry and form a partnership with LIV that would have been huge!! Rolex Series would have been rival to FedEx, better venues, better fields etc. Now they have created an even bigger war by letting LIV players into BMW!!!

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 14:30

    Time for the PGA tour to just open up to having a rival tour.

    Banning players from the Ryder Cup and potentially majors is just going to have a negative effect on what they've got left to sell, i.e. the history of their events.

    e.g. It's pointless even for McIlroy now if he goes on to win Majors against half playing fields. It won't stack up against Woods' or Nicklaus' achievements of the past.

    • Reply posted by Anonymousse, today at 14:39

      Anonymousse replied:
      No asterisks on a list of winners.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 14:35

    What a shame. Even if you take the morality out of it, I really don't enjoy the LIV format.

    Maybe i'm old and it's for a tiktok generation but I thought the weekends golf and Rorys win was fantastic.

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 14:56

      chelsealabrador replied:
      Young or old would have enjoyed Eastlake if they're true golf fans.

  • Comment posted by Chris Martin, today at 14:39

    With regards to Rory, isnt a case of double standards. Didn't he join the PGA for the money rather than support the European tour? LIV golfers are doing no more than the rest of us and going to the job with the most money.

    • Reply posted by Dave Mack, today at 14:56

      Dave Mack replied:
      Yes as far as the PGA are concerned every other tour is just a feeder tour to their global monopoly. And of course as the top European players left they took their WR points with them which weakened the field and reduced the WR points available in Europe. Time to fight back

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 14:30

    He and neimann waited until they banked their cheques from the Tour Championship…..mercenaries. These two with Ancer really weaken the PGA tour ,,,, the rest of LIV are crocks, serial under achievers and ballast.. half the game it once was …. The Hundred is the same ….. complete waste of time and money

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 14:35

      mike replied:
      Koepka and Dustin still have it in them to win majors

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 14:27

    I have no issue with the golfers following money. Indeed watching the PGA tour pain would be quite funny given what they did to Europe.

    But this money just stinks. Don't do it chaps, there will be another gravy train along soon, wait for that one.

    • Reply posted by DanM, today at 14:32

      DanM replied:
      Exactly… I’m surprised there aren’t private equity groups trying to create their own league. If a bunch of owners from NFL, NBA, Premier League etc got together they could do something similar. The money may still smell, but it won’t stink. The PGA are as greedy as FIFA so they deserve what’s coming, it’s just the source of the money I have an issue with.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 14:26

    LIV field getting good names Smith Bryson, Dustin, Brooks Koepka Bubba Phil the players the fans want to see , in terms of star quality not that different to the Pga with Rory , Justin , Rahm and Jordan good to see competition to the PGA its' just a shame that it's Saudi Money

  • Comment posted by rjy, today at 14:22

    quelle surprise!

  • Comment posted by David Williamson, today at 14:45

    I personally think format is dull and boring, but LIV isn't going away..

    Time to work together and promote the game properly worldwide.

    Maybe even a world wide 2 league system with promotion and relegation.

    Time to sit round the table guys..

  • Comment posted by stephano, today at 14:38

    I notice there are only 48 places in the event so what happens to the other guys who joined the tour earlier in the year? Are they surplus to requirements and more importantly who decides who plays?

  • Comment posted by TR, today at 14:33

    BBC trying to swing debate back to Saudi funding, but it has been well-shown that the US PGA, along with many other sports organisations is not superclean in that regard. Unlike the US PGA, LIV has not conducted a remorseless campaign to crush another tour, yet.

