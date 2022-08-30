Close menu

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald to have six captain's picks for Marco Simone

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments8

Luke Donald
Donald is a seven-time winner on the European Tour and spent 56 weeks at the top of the world rankings

European captain Luke Donald will have six captain's picks - twice the amount of his predecessor Padraig Harrington - with which to shape his team for the 2023 Ryder Cup against the US in Italy.

Six players will automatically qualify, with that process starting at the BMW PGA Championship in early September.

Qualification will end three weeks before next year's Ryder Cup starts.

Harrington had three wildcards while his counterpart Steve Stricker had six as Europe were thrashed 19-9 last year.

New US captain Zach Johnson will again have six wildcard picks as he seeks to defend the trophy at Marco Simone on the outskirts of Rome from 29 September to 1 October 2023.

Three players will qualify automatically for Donald's team from the European Points list along with the top three from the World Points list.

The ratio between the highest and lowest-ranked events on the DP World Tour in terms of the points allocation has been reduced from a factor of 6:1 (12,000 points vs 2,000 points) to a factor of 4:1 (6,000 points vs 1,500 points).

Donald replaced Henrik Stenson as captain earlier this month when the Swede was sacked for defecting to LIV Golf.

The Englishman was an assistant to Bjorn in Paris four years ago and was again part of the backroom team led by Harrington in the record defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Four members of that team - Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger - have been recruited by LIV Golf and it is unclear if they will be available to play in Italy.

The 2021 US side has lost Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed to the LIV Golf series.

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

Europe were outflanked by America's switch to six picks for the last Ryder Cup, when the qualifying period was affected by the Covid pandemic.

The build up to the 2023 match is even more uncertain because of the unprecedented insurgence of the rival LIV circuit, so it makes sense for Donald to match his opposite number, Zach Johnson, in being able to select half of his 12-man team independent from qualifying tables.

Elevating the importance of lesser events by shifting weighting of points for tournaments worth less than $2million helps maintain their relevance to DP World Tour hopefuls.

Significantly, Donald still does not know whether he will be able to select players who have defected to LIV.

Given Rory McIlroy's assertion that he will find it "hard to stomach" playing with LIV golfers at next week's PGA at Wentworth, how can Donald field a harmonious European team if he chooses rebels to play in Rome?

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 14:48

    Going to get a pasting again

  • Comment posted by Tom F, today at 14:46

    Should just be PGA professionals who are eligible.

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 14:43

    Nobody cares about the Ryder Cup. The ONLY show in town these days is the LIV.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 14:48

      BBC123 replied:
      😂 They can't even sell their tickets for it, so not sure how it's the only show in town....

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 14:39

    The Ryder Cup as a spectacle as I've known it in my lifetime is over. Always had the best players playing the best players and could therefore unconditionally be viewed in that context. It seems now it will be two sides picking from a much weakened pool of players so will become more of an exhibition than a flat out contest. Such a shame!

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 14:38

    Will there be anyone to pick if LIV keep poaching players?

  • Comment posted by David Williamson, today at 14:28

    6 picks?

    In theory sounds good but hopefully not a way to shoe horn to the old guard back In.

    Experience is good but not if form is iffy..

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 14:50

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      AGREED - expect a campaign from what is left of UK golfing press to include a loyal journeyman not good enough to hack it on pgatour

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.