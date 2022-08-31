Close menu

Cameron Smith: Open champion says it would be unfair if LIV Golf players are not allowed to play majors

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith is one of 26 of the world's top 100 players to join LIV

Open champion Cameron Smith says it will be "unfair" if LIV Golf players are not allowed to play in majors.

The Australian world number two switched from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV on Tuesday.

LIV players were allowed to compete at the US Open in June and July's Open Championship but there is no guarantee they will play in majors going forward.

"To the fans of major championship golf, it may be a little bit unfair on them," Smith said.

The 29-year-old added: "I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can sort that out."

Players need to get ranking points in order to participate at majors which LIV golfers are not receiving.

Smith, who will make his LIV debut on Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, said: "To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing and not to get world ranking points, I think is perhaps a little bit unfair."

Smith's compatriot Marc Leishman says the majors could be without top players such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia - all of whom play for LIV.

"As far as the majors and all that go, I think it could potentially hurt them having some guys potentially miss out because they are not offered world ranking points here," Leishman said.

"As a golf fan that's hard for the top tournaments, but hopefully it sorts itself out."

Meanwhile, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is "praying" he can still play at the first major of 2023 in April after making the move to LIV.

"It's a weird situation, being a Masters champion," Watson said. "Augusta, right now, we can play in it, and I'm hoping, and praying, that they make the right decisions and past champions [can play].

"If they tell me that I can't go, being a past champion, then I don't want to be there anyway because that's just the wrong way to look at it."

'You cannot have your cake and eat it' - Player

Nine-time major winner Gary Player has said LIV players should not expect to play in majors after leaving the PGA Tour or DP World Tour to take part in the lucrative series.

"Look, I don't blame players for going on the LIV Tour," the 86-year-old told BBC 5 Live.

"If you are going to join the LIV Tour, don't make a big fuss about it! Everybody's making such a big fuss! Let them go! If they want to go, they're going. But the PGA Tour is still the tour of the world. This is where you can realise and fulfil your dreams, and be a champion.

"But when they go, they've declared war on the PGA Tour. They must not expect to play Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup, play in the majors and all those things. You can't have your cake and eat it. That's the bed you've chosen, that's the bed you've got to lie in."

  • Comment posted by SoapboxJoe, at 23:09 31 Aug

    Man takes job with boss employers competitor, still wants his old job.
    Tell him he's dreaming.

    • Reply posted by Steven, today at 05:06

      Steven replied:
      Not only that, but the man wants to come and go as he pleases with the old firm

  • Comment posted by Bruce, at 23:10 31 Aug

    Please don’t pretend you didn’t know what you were signing up for. Just get on with it, the tours were here long before you and will still be here now that your gone. Interesting that the first thing you do after leaving is plead to come back to events of your choosing. Mr Player has you all sussed. Enjoy the invitationals and the extra time off, that is your choice, now deal with the consequences

    • Reply posted by gg, at 23:15 31 Aug

      gg replied:
      Great words, with the right music I think you have a number one hit 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by OWC, at 23:19 31 Aug

    Talk about having your cake and eating it and on the day a citizen of Saudi Arabia is jailed for 45 years for posts online!!!

    These guys should hang their heads in shame!!!

  • Comment posted by js1311, today at 01:39

    Sounds like the fella just got married and wants to keep seeing his ex

    • Reply posted by Steven, today at 04:11

      Steven replied:
      Good analogy

  • Comment posted by Stuartk, at 23:14 31 Aug

    LIV Tournaments should not be given ranking points, they are very limited fields with a large percentage of players past their best days, only 54 holes and with no halfway cut, cannot be compared to PGA or DP World events. Neither should any of these players be selected for the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup for either side, it would be divisive, ruin team morale and ruin the events.

    • Reply posted by Lovett, today at 02:27

      Lovett replied:
      The fields are stronger than most tour competitions now

  • Comment posted by gg, at 23:10 31 Aug

    What next, maybe LIV players will want all majors played over 3 rounds with no cut? I say let them stew in the circus they joined 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by johnsie, today at 03:45

      johnsie replied:
      They can easily just start their own ‘majors’. They can afford it.

  • Comment posted by smoozeness, at 22:40 31 Aug

    Quite right too, we’ll said, Mr Player.

    • Reply posted by The Belly Putter, today at 07:33

      The Belly Putter replied:
      Apart from the fact the majors are nothing to do with the PGA tour - fair enough the players shouldn’t be welcomed back to the PGA tour but the majors should just be the best players regardless of where they play.

  • Comment posted by GEORGE BRAND, today at 00:11

    This guy has some nerve. Jumps ship to LIV tour and then says it would be unfair to stop him and his ilk playing in the majors. Really!?

    • Reply posted by Lyndhurst, today at 05:30

      Lyndhurst replied:
      He received a ten figure signing on fee!!

  • Comment posted by Saint Delia, at 23:31 31 Aug

    Made your bed fella’s

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 07:34

      napoleons army replied:
      Exactly.........now go and lay on those millions 👌🏻

  • Comment posted by sameold, at 23:09 31 Aug

    Aren’t the majors, in effect, invitational?
    If so, they can ‘invite’ who they like. We don’t have to watch it if we don’t like it.
    The Masters has been this way for years but we still tune in.
    Marketing is still the key, and the current ‘majors’ hold all the cards at the moment.
    The quality coming through is so good that the big LIV names will soon be forgotten.
    Who cares? I certainly don’t.

    • Reply posted by johnsie, today at 03:46

      johnsie replied:
      Not if liv create their own majors

  • Comment posted by Rob Tanner, at 23:18 31 Aug

    “48 of the best players in the world”

    Wait, didn’t he sign for Liv? Home of Pat Perez et al.?

    There are 3 truly world class players at Liv, and 2 of them (DJ and Koepka) have been out of form and signaled they are frankly happy with a lazier/uncompetitive $ laden life.

    • Reply posted by mbo, today at 05:11

      mbo replied:
      Yeah. Garcia has never been world class. Joaquin Nieman, world number 19, definitely not world class,

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 01:03

    Gary Player is right.
    There are millions of good golfers out there waiting for a chance and this is it.
    Let LIV be LIV.
    There is no shortage of great golfers out there.

    Golf doesn’t need the LIV players. End of story.

    • Reply posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 09:00

      Wakefield Owl replied:
      It's funny how many people keep saying there are many great golfers out there but in the next sentence say the LIV golfers are has beens.

  • Comment posted by Stuartk, at 23:07 31 Aug

    Gary Player is correct, they made their choice live with it. The Masters is an invitational event so it is their decision, with regards to the other three they should not change the rules, former winners should keep their qualifying exemptions for the usual period, the rest should only be present if they have the ranking points or if they go through all the pre-qualifying rounds like club pros.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 08:12

      Keep the Faith replied:
      Personally can't see LIV players going through Open and US Open qualifying, that's a lot of time investment. Players are really going to start to complain when their OWGR freefalls and they've not got an exemption.

  • Comment posted by aucterarder, at 23:00 31 Aug

    Not often I agree with what Gary Player says but he’s spot on there. LIV players can go and do one when it comes to Majors

    • Reply posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 08:58

      Wakefield Owl replied:
      Why - surely we want all the best players competing in the majors?

  • Comment posted by Iain, at 22:52 31 Aug

    Quite right Mr Player. These comments by Smith and others seem very nieve. They chose a competing business, they cannot expect the other business to support them!

  • Comment posted by Mombasa, today at 00:18

    I echo Gary Player's comments.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 11:10

      margaret replied:
      Graeme McDowell reckons there is a deliberate smear campaign and wants it to be outlawed

  • Comment posted by The world is going to hell in a hand cart, at 23:59 31 Aug

    Sportswashing and greed at their most ugly.

    • Reply posted by MS, today at 00:06

      MS replied:
      greed now matched by the PGA.....

  • Comment posted by timo, at 22:51 31 Aug

    If you join LIV, then of course you can’t play in the majors. The majors are sanctioned by the PGA Tour, and LIV players are not part of that tour. Just like PGA tour players can’t play in LIV events.

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 02:32

      chelsealabrador replied:
      The majors are not run by the PGA Tour.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 01:47

    Sympathy…… None.

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 01:00

    whether you agree with the 'morality' of the tour or not, it's up to the players where they wish to play. however, you can't continue to enjoy the perks of other tours while no longer playing on them.

    i can understand why guys past their prime, who are no longer in contention for majors would go, but not for guys in their prime. why not win more majors, then go for the money in a few years?

    • Reply posted by JJ, today at 04:30

      JJ replied:
      Don't think cam Smith is past his prime! People mention RM, but with all the quality going to LV makes it easier for him to win, course he doesn't want the lv players to compete at majors!

