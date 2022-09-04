Wilson is ranked 745th in the world, having been ranked as high as 35th in 2009

Final leaderboard -21 Wilson (Eng); -20 Ferguson (Sco); -18 Johannessen (Nor); -17 Laporta (Ita), Jordan (Eng), Southgate (Eng), McGowan (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Oliver Wilson has won his first DP World Tour event in almost eight years with a one-shot victory at Denmark's Made in HimmerLand.

Wilson, 41, holed two huge birdies on the back nine to finish on 21 under, ahead of Scotland's Ewen Ferguson.

He putted from 66ft on the par-three 13th and from 64ft on the par-four 17th to card a four-under 67.

"Everything I've done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it," said a tearful world number 745.

"I was so calm there, I almost enjoyed the last hole. It's pretty special."

Wilson's previous win on the tour came seven years and 334 days ago at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October 2014.

He has not recorded a top-10 finish on the DP World Tour since a tie for fourth at the same event in 2019.

Wilson, who started the day in a four-way tie for the lead, added: "I'm so proud of myself and I've got a great team around me. There have been some dark times and they've all stuck with me so this is for them as well.

"I've been pulling from everywhere I can to try to figure this game out and I don't think I'm there yet, but I feel like there is a lot ahead of me. I'm so pleased to get win number two.

"I love this place, I've done well here before and my game's been trending in the right direction.

"If you look at my stats and results - from the outside looking in - there's not lots to shout about, but there's been a lot of good stuff this year, I just haven't been able to put it all together.

"I missed chance after chance today and hit it so good, I just stayed patient and holed two bombs on the back nine and I guess it was my day, but I felt like I deserved it. To get over the line feels so good."

Ferguson, seeking a third win of the season, started the day two shots behind the leaders but eagled the par-five eighth and birdied the 14th to take a two-shot lead and signed for a 66 to set the clubhouse target.

But Wilson's birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th saw him retake the lead and he parred the 18th for the win.