PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood & Sergio Garcia at Wentworth

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .

Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy were shake hands after a practice round at the 2021 Ryder Cup
Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy were Europe team-mates at the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

Europe's DP World Tour emerges into the limelight boasting a stellar field for one of its biggest events this week, but amid a backdrop of unprecedented rancour and uncertainty.

An outstanding line-up has been assembled for the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth which starts on Thursday. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

And, not so long ago the participation of Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and an up and coming young American such as Talor Gooch would also have been wildly celebrated by the European tour's hierarchy.

But these players are among 17 to have played on the breakaway LIV Tour. They are now turning up at Wentworth and to the golfing establishment they are rebels who are no longer welcome.

For McIlroy it is "hard to stomach" competing against players who have decided to take vast riches to play a rival circuit. However, the tour's boss Keith Pelley is unable to impose the sort of suspensions America's PGA Tour has put in place.

This tournament used to be known as the tour's "flagship" event. I'm not the first to note that this week it might be better termed the "battleship" version.

Indeed, two times major champion and LIV player Martin Kaymer is staying away because he does not want to be somewhere he feels unwelcome.

Then again, Ian Poulter, a golfer embroiled in legal action with both main tours, is among staunch LIV loyalists taking part.

Garcia - who is playing in this tournament for the first time since 2014 - and Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell are other Ryder Cup team-mates of Fitzpatrick and McIlroy who could end up rubbing cold shoulders in the Wentworth locker room this week.

"I'm sure some guys will be tense about it [because] we're going to go out there and play," Garcia, who earlier this summer threatened to quit the tour, said at last week's LIV event near Boston.

"What I'm going to do is support the European tour and that's all I can do. Whoever doesn't like it, too bad for them,"

Garcia, Westwood and Poulter flew through the night from the US to attend the DP World Tour's annual general meeting on Monday morning to ask questions about the strategic alliance, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.external-link

The build up to this week's event, which will continue with a lively-looking players' meeting with Pelley on Tuesday before Wednesday's star-studded celebrity pro-am where LIV players are not invited, has been as bitter as anything before a European tournament in living memory.

"The key to the anger felt by the ordinary, non-LIV members of the DP World Tour is that these guys who've taken the big money from LIV think they're entitled to come back and take the places of players who support our tour week-in, week-out," former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley told the Sunday Times.

"The LIV players don't turn up for €2 or €3m tournaments in the Czech Republic or Switzerland, but they come for the £6m tournament at Wentworth."

McGinley added: "This has led to a lot of resentment. Keith (Pelley) has spoken to virtually every one of our players. Not one wants the LIV guys in our tournaments."

But in keeping with the animosity that is abounding, another long-standing European figure, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, quickly hit back via the Spaniard's Twitter feed.

"Please don't speak on behalf of all the membership @mcginleygolf," stated the 41-year-old who has seven tour victories. "I have no problem whatsoever with the @LIVGolf players playing on the @DPWorldTour."

Others do, including US Open champion Fitzpatrick who voiced similar concerns to those of McIlroy about sharing a stage with players they feel should be bound by their choice to play elsewhere.

The feeling is these golfers sold out for Saudi Arabian millions. But they are still able to compete in this massive event and others on the European tour until a legal case is settled in February next year.

That hearing will determine whether Pelley can impose bans on those he considers to have defected from his tour to a rival set up.

He will, at least, be buoyed by a sell out of a different kind because all spectator tickets have been snapped up for the last three days of action on the West Course and vast galleries are expected for all four days.

It will be fascinating to see how fans react to players such as Poulter and Westwood who have always been crowd favourites at British events. There were stray boos at The Open in July but their reception was largely supportive.

No doubt the DP World Tour would hate to see the largest slice of the $8m (£6.96m) prize fund go into an already bulging back pocket of one of the LIV stars but, regardless, this is a huge week for the circuit.

Throughout this tumultuous year it has lived largely in the shadows. There have been a string of low key events since The Open with the average world ranking of the winner at a lowly 334.

This week it is big-time stuff and given the assembled field, it will be an event riddled with intrigue and argument. But, surely, sparkling golf as well.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 17:10

    Perhaps McGinley should get his brain in gear before he opens his mouth.
    Ian Poulter tied 23rd at the Czech Masters last month! Try as I might I can't see where McIlroy or Rahm finished.

  • Comment posted by Mike Phillimore, today at 17:07

    I have no issue with players joining LIV if this is what they want to do - good luck to them. But the issue comes with if they are then expecting to come back to other tours when they want and do what they want. You've made your bed, your financially made up (good for you), now lie in it.

  • Comment posted by Timbo555, today at 17:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ATHLETE, today at 17:06

    A greedy bunch of gangsters, PLEASE do not let them be in the Ryder cup team.

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 17:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 17:04

    Paul McGinley yesterday in The Sunday Times interview with David Walsh said it all. LIV “now on the opposite side”, all the regular tour players don’t want them in the same tournament.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:02

    The LIV guys want their cake and eat it. Unfortunately life does not work like that and they have now lost the respect of most golf fans. Hopefully they get a very negative reaction from the crowd this week

  • Comment posted by Slartibartfast, today at 16:57

    I might be more willing to accept LIV players at DP World and PGA events if those players who haven't sold out to the Saudi Riyal were at liberty to turn up and play at LIV events - but they're not. If LIV can operate a closed shop then I can see no reason why other events should be forced to allow them in.

    • Reply posted by bonzodoodog, today at 17:01

      bonzodoodog replied:
      Don’t forget their doing it for their families so they can have more time off ?

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 16:56

    It seems as if the DPWT would prefer to leave this battle to LIV & the PGA maybe even picking up some scraps when LIV rejects can't get back on the PGA tour. Maybe that is where the battle will be fought after all the DP World Tour already plays 2nd fiddle to the PGA so if players like Poulter continue to meet the DPWT requirements whilst playing LIV events it's hard to see the problem in Europe.

  • Comment posted by Boring Armchair Dot Com, today at 16:54

    Rory who?

  • Comment posted by BBBB24, today at 16:54

    A lot of self interest is on show from guys that are golfers and no more as it’s not life or death. What about a balanced and informed critique of money from the Saudis in woman's golf, NUFC and Formula 1.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 16:59

      paul replied:
      And horse racing

  • Comment posted by Grizzlygus, today at 16:54

    I have not any problems any golfer joining LIV tour but playing subsequently in DP tour a definite no no. Dustin Johnson won yesterday and nobody could tell you name of event apart from competitors taking part.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 16:59

      napoleons army replied:
      Definite yes yes from me.

  • Comment posted by makem, today at 16:53

    Hope there is no bloodshed, enough of that has gone in the past

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 16:53

    I have nothing against McIllroy personally, but the PGA thinking he's the best person to be the public face of an argument against golfers chasing money is like picking Mark Zuckerberg to become a new public privacy champion.

  • Comment posted by Brian , today at 16:53

    So Garcia is playing for the first time in 8 years , great way to support the tours flagship event , let’s hope he doesn’t get upset again about the uk government having the audacity to ask him to pay tax on his uk earnings.

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 16:52

    isn't it just about having the best golfers available.. I doubt the management and owners of Wentworth give a damn where these guys play the other 51 weeks of the year or who pays their salaries then.. and the fans who turn up to watch top level golf don't care either, they just want to see the world's top players, and as many of them as possible

  • Comment posted by The Ancient Tippler, today at 16:51

    Spectators can make their feelings known. I suspect LIV players may find their golf balls not exactly where they expected after their tee shots.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 16:54

      napoleons army replied:
      And that will be childish behaviour.

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 16:50

    Good Lord, can someone from the PR department (on both tours) take McIllroy, Westwood, Garcia, Fitzpatrick and the rest aside and have a word with them about the optics of all this?!

    What we have here is one group of millionaires arguing with another group of millionaires about how much they begrudge having to share huge sums of money with other people.

    No-one is looking good in this argument.

    • Reply posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 17:08

      twenty twenty blueberry replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 16:49

    No this is not an outstanding field but is a good one
    There will be somewhere between 15 and 20 stronger fields in USA in 2023

  • Comment posted by Geordieboy, today at 16:49

    Is this the same McIlroy who turned his back on the European Tour to go and play in the US where there was more chances to earn more money?
    All LIV is doing is the same to the PGA as was done by the PGA to the European Tour.
    Why is he getting upset? or was he not asked to join LIV?

    • Reply posted by jeffy jeffy, today at 16:55

      jeffy jeffy replied:
      Good points but LIV has no history and is backed by a regime that is questionable, plus money is the root of this, not to be trusted imho

