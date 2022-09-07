Close menu

DP World Tour not a feeder for PGA Tour, says Keith Pelley at Wentworth

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent at Wentworth

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments58

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley
DP World Tour Keith Pelley said claims he turned down a $1bn deal with the Saudis was "fictitious"

DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley has rejected claims by Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia that his organisation is now nothing more than a feeder circuit destined to be only golf's fifth best tour.

Both players are European Ryder Cup heroes who joined the LIV Tour earlier this year and have been critical of Pelley's strategy to fight the arrival of the Saudi Arabian-funded breakaway circuit.

At a news conference before the BMW PGA Championship which starts on Thursday at Wentworth, Pelley came out fighting and launched a staunch defence of his organisation.

In July this year, Garcia threatened to resign from the DP World Tour but remains a member and is among 17 LIV players competing on the West Course this week.

"What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth [best] in the world," said the Spaniard who is Europe's record points scorer in the Ryder Cup.

"It's unbelievable," said Pelley. "Let's look at the facts. If the metric determining the top tours in the world is just money, then the number one tour is the PGA Tour, always has been.

"You could argue that the LIV Invitational Series is number two.

"But The Asian Tour, $22.5m; Korn Ferry, $20m; Japan, $28m; Australia, $5.8m; Sunshine Tour, $7.4m. Totalling all their prize funds together comes to just half of our tour. So even if the only metric is money, how possibly could we ever become number five."

As part of the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with their American counterparts, struck to fight off the LIV threat, 10 players will graduate to full status on the PGA Tour.

Westwood claimed this makes the European tour a "feeder" for what used to be a rival circuit. "I'll ask you: Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour?" Pelley said.

"A tournament that has sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the Top 15 players in the world? A tournament with 150 accredited media?

"Our first co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour in Scotland, where 14 of the top 15 players (in the world) played, would that appear on a feeder tour? I could go on and on."

Citing next week's Italian Open which includes Rory McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in its field, Pelley added: "Can we please just stop the feeder tour nonsense once and for all."

The tour boss also addressed claims that while in Malta last year he turned down the chance to do a $1bn (£875m) deal with the Saudi Arabian project, insisting no such offer was received.

"I know that many people still quote the Malta meeting and the supposed $1bn offer that was made to us by Golf Saudi," he said.

"There's only one word to describe that claim, and that is fictitious. I genuinely do not know how many times I can make this point.

"And you can ask any member of our board of directors, and they will unanimously confirm that it was not an offer, it was not a deal. It was merely a marketing presentation put together on behalf of Golf Saudi.

"When it was reviewed at our board of directors on 7 September, 2021, it was dismissed. I'd love to share the actual document with you but we have no intention of sharing a document that isn't ours to share.

"In many ways, I wish I could because it would put to bed all this speculation once and for all."

Pelley insists his tour is "healthy and prosperous" with prize funds guaranteed to grow from more than $140m for the next five years, with an option to extend their relationship with the PGA Tour for a further eight years.

But he also acknowledged that these are unprecedentedly "divisive" times in golf.

"LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are involved in a power struggle for our sport," he said.

"It is corporate America versus a sovereign state and a conflict fought out with eye-watering sums of money. Money on both sides in markets that we play in it is not possible to generate.

"I often get the question, why can't we work with both the PGA Tour and the Saudis. We tried.

"But the Saudis remain determined to set up a new series outside of the current ecosystem. That decision has created the conflict we see today and we chose to partner with the leading tour in the game.

"Some people might not agree with that decision. But it's a decision we feel is the right thing to do for all our members."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, today at 15:11

    Of course the DP Tour is lesser than the USPGA - the US is a far bigger, more populated, richer area with a climate enabling year round golf. But Pelley is absolutely right that DP is not a ‘feeder’ tour. Players play every week in Europe for substantial prize money and trophies. LIV is a Saudi tour which has no intention of encouraging young players and works by choosing the players they want.

  • Comment posted by Archibald90, today at 15:11

    If the DP Tour is a feeder tour then why have the arrogant Westwood and Garcia lowered their veteran standards to play at Wentworth. Shut up guys and let's see where the DP tour goes.

  • Comment posted by Batesy, today at 15:10

    Greg Norman and the LIV must be laughing their heads off. They've managed to get the individual players bitching about each other. I'm quite looking forward to the golf tomorrow especially if one of the 17(?) LIV players finds a return to form.

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:08

    The DP / European Tour has long long been a feeder for the PGA tour. The best players go from that tour to the PGA. Yes they come back for some of the big events on the DP / European tour but their home is in America.

    Does that make the DP tour a bad one or not fun to watch, of course not. But it is not competing with the PGA tour for the worlds best golfers.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 15:05

    Anyone else wish this LIV stuff would go away so that Golf wasnt littering the sport pages so much?

    No one wants to see your ridiculous infighting, get a room and make up.

    • Reply posted by Batesy, today at 15:13

      Batesy replied:
      Yes, but sadly not going to happen unless someone puts them in a room and bangs their heads together

  • Comment posted by francis, today at 15:04

    All golfers are there for the money 💰.
    Football player’s are there for the money 💴.
    All professional sports players go with the sponsorship that pays the most money 💵.
    Get in the real world 🌎

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 15:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by nbagley, today at 15:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Batesy, today at 14:59

    No wonder the likes of Rahm, Horschel and others are said to be seething.....Mr. Pelley his friends at the PGA Tour have made them all look like a right bunch of charlies due to their spectacular mishandling of the LIV threat.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:05

      RJsportfan replied:
      Who has said they are seething?

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 14:54

    He’s living in cloud cuckoo land!

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 14:53

    Given the set up this clearly is a feeder tour like most things sport based the best players/teams will move on for more success (money). Deluded if he thinks otherwise. Ps the hypocrisy of the US PGA players gate crashing the BMW and wagging fingers at other players taking spots up is laughable! Hope a LIV golfer wins just to shake things up!!

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:10

      RJsportfan replied:
      I think the PGA Tour players are saying that the BMW is part of their schedule. They would play on this as they would play on other events.
      Their issue, and one I agree with, is that LIV golfers have taken the money to play on a non affiliated tour and thus shouldn't be allowed to play back on the old tours.

  • Comment posted by TR, today at 14:53

    Pelley, acts for the 40% stakeholders, the US PGA; the rules ensure that the leading DP tour moneywinner is a US PGA stalwart. They are planning a direct pathway from the DP Tour onto the PGA Tour. Now, at most 2 or 3 top 100 players compete in most DP events. He refused to consider, discussing policy with tour members. His aim is total subjection of the DP tour to the US PGA

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, today at 14:50

    All that high moral talk of Saudi blood money and it turns out from Pelly's own admission that they just didn't offer enough!! Hypercritic

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:11

      RJsportfan replied:
      I thought he says that there was no offer at all?

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 14:47

    Pellet having a Tuchel like wobbly. The European PGA championship at Wentworth is one of the top Golf tournaments outside of the the 4 majors. It ranks alongside Players on PGA & Australian Open as next rank of tournaments. So it's not A typical.
    Think what Westwood was getting at was that other big tournaments on DP tour have not been built up enough & it's led to drip of players to PGA tour.

  • Comment posted by Batesy, today at 14:43

    Keith Pelley, possibly the only man in the world who doesn't realise that DP World Tour players aspire to playing on the PGA Tour for the obvious reason....money. It's exactly the same with the LET and LPGA.
    Wake up man !

  • Comment posted by Gav, today at 14:43

    DP Tour should try and emulate LIV in design (teams, shorts, no cuts etc.) so LIV players can no longer claim that they're not there for the $$$.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 14:39

    I am no fan of LIV but think Pelley and others on Europeantour Board are approaching their sell by date

    With NO Pension Scheme for its members is it any wonder players haed across the pond as soon as they can

  • Comment posted by Ross K, today at 14:39

    LIV aside, the DP tour is not strictly a feeder but it does frustrate me that the top guys from the PGA tour can pop over for the big DP events and exclude some of the regular DP players from getting entry. This has gone on for a long time and the rules should be tightened so that you have to play a number of DP events to be a member and not cherry pick. World ranking system also skewed to PGA.

    • Reply posted by b1958, today at 14:48

      b1958 replied:
      Agree. All over here for one of the big events but next week, wonder how many Americans will be over for the Italian Open (3m Euro prize fund) instead of the PGA event ($7m prize fund). DP will no doubt welcome back all those missing out this week.

Top Stories