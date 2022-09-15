Rory McIlroy struggled over his front nine on Thursday before his holed approach shot from 115 yards for eagle at the third ignited his round

Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow start to post a four-under-par 67 which gave him a share of the first-round clubhouse lead at the Italian Open.

After starting at the 10th, McIlroy turned in one over par but holed a 115-yard shot to eagle the third before carding three late birdies in Rome.

The world number two was sharing the clubhouse lead with Malaysia's Gavin Green and Spain's Adri Arnaus.

"I felt like I was still half asleep playing that front nine," said McIlroy.

Next year's Ryder Cup takes place at the same Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and McIlroy met Europe captain Luke Donald and fellow likely team members for dinner and a "bonding" session on Wednesday night.

'I shouldn't have stayed up so late last night'

Referring to his early struggles in round one, the four-time major winner joked to Sky Sports that "I shouldn't have stayed up so late last night".

McIlroy threw his ball away in frustration following a bogey on the 17th and had to hole from 18 feet to save par on the 18th before his holed approach shot at the third helped turn his day around.

"That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick-started my round a little bit and I played some really good golf on the way in," added McIlroy, who is leading this year's DP World Tour rankings after clinching the PGA's Tour FedEx Cup title last month.

"I can't complain, I played the more difficult nine well today and the easier nine not so well so probably evened out. I just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days."

Wednesday's discussions with Donald and other prospective Europe team members most likely included the topic of which type course set-up would best suit the hosts and McIlroy alluded to that after his opening round.

"Stats-wise the American team are very good from 150 (yards) in, so they're trying to set the golf course up that it's a challenge to get your tee shots within that range," he said.

"I think by forcing people to play more conservative off the tee helps the Europeans a little bit, I think that's part of the strategy for next year."

US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick was two under par after eight which had him in a share of 12th place in a large group that included his brother Alex

Green, runner-up in last month's Czech Masters but without a win in his seven-year professional career, carded six birdies in his 67 with Spaniard Arnaus, who earned his first DP World Tour victory at the Catalunya Championship in May, going one better with seven.

Denmark's Nicolai Hoejgaard, who clinched the Italian Open title last year in his first tour victory, closed his round impressively with five birdies over his closing eight holes to fire a 68 which left him a stroke off the clubhouse pace.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson was threatening to upstage McIlroy and the other co-leaders as he moved to five under after 12 while France's Antoine Rozner was level with the clubhouse pacesetters on four under after 10.

US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was two under par after eight which left him sharing 12th place at that stage with a large group that included his brother Alex, who turned professional earlier this summer.