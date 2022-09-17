Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ines Laklalech secured a historic win at the Ladies Open de France

Ines Laklalech made history as she became the first Moroccan, first Arab and first North African woman to win a title on the Ladies European Tour.

The 24-year-old overcame England's Meghan MacLaren in a play-off to win the Ladies Open de France with a total score of 14 under. Both women finished the tournament in Normandy on a score of 199.

Laklalech became only the second Arab woman to play on the Ladies European Tour, following in the footsteps of fellow Moroccan Maha Haddioui.

Diksha Dagar of India finished third on 11 under.

The tournament at Golf Barriere in Deauville saw defending champion Celine Boutier of France lose her title, finishing joint sixth with Austria's Christine Wolf.