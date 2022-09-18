Robert MacIntyre is back on form after victory in Italy

DS Automobiles Italian Open - final leaderboard -14 R MacIntyre (Sco) M Fitzpatrick (Eng) - McIntyre won at first play-off hole ; -13 V Perez (Fra); -12 R McIlroy (NI); -11 L Herbert (Aus), A Rai (Eng); -7 K Kitayama (US); -8 T Hatton (Eng); -8 J Campillo (Spa), O Bekker (SA) Selected others: -6 E Pepperell (Eng), J Smith (Eng); -5 S Jamieson (Sco), T Lewis (Eng); -1 F Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

Robert MacIntyre says making Europe's Ryder Cup team is his "only goal for the next year" after securing his third professional win at the Italian Open.

The Scot, 26, beat US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first play-off hole in Rome after both finished on 14 under par.

The Ryder Cup also takes place in the Italian capital, in just over a year's time.

"It's my main goal," MacIntyre told Sky Sports.

"It's my only goal for the next year.

"At the start of the week I didn't think this week was going to be the one with the style of golf course, the way it was playing, but we worked on a few things on Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my golf ball this week.

"This means everything. I was down and out two or three months ago. I didn't know what I was doing, didn't know where to go, but we spoke to the right people, started working with (coach) Simon Shanks and I've hit two of the perfect golf shots into the last there. There's so much hard work gone into this.

"The birdies coming in were massive and thankfully I got one there in the play-off."