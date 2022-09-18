LIV Golf: Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf event in Chicago by three shots
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|LIV Golf Chicago invitational - final leaderboard
|-13 C Smith (Aus); -10 P Uihlein (US), D Johnson (US); -8 S Garcia (Spa), J Neimann (Chi)
|Full leaderboard
Open champion Cameron Smith won his first LIV Golf event on his second start in the Saudi-backed series.
The Australian beat Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein by three shots at the event in Chicago on Sunday.
Victory saw Smith win a $4m (£3.5m) first prize.
"I think I had to prove to probably myself and some other people that I am still a great player, you know I am still out here to win golf tournaments," said Smith.
The 29-year-old shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event - finishing with back-to-back birdies - to reach 13 under, having started the day two shots clear of playing partner Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion.
"Proud of how I hung in there today. Didn't really have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes but stuck it though and made a few good putts coming in. It was nice," he added.
Smith, the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date, finished fourth in his debut two weeks ago in Boston.
He was one of 12 major champions in the 48-player field in Chicago.
Johnson's consolation was helping his 4 Aces team-mates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez win the team competition and a split of the $3m first-place prize for the fourth straight event.