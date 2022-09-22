Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire plays a chip shot to the sixth green at Dromoland Castle

Leona Maguire is two off the lead after starting her Women's Irish Open challenge with a five-under-par 67 at Dromoland Castle on Thursday.

The world number 18 from Cavan carded seven birdies and two bogeys in her home tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2012.

Alexandra Swayne of the Virgin Islands and Sweden's Lina Boquist share top spot on seven under.

Annabel Dimmock, Klara Spilkova and Anne-Lise Caudal are one behind.

Maguire is in a group of seven players sitting on five under and is the best of the Irish contingent in County Clare after the first round.

The 27-year-old, who made history in February by becoming the first Irish golfer to win a title on the LPGA Tour, was one over after five holes but bounced back with three straight birdies from the sixth.

Maguire finished strongly with birdies at 15, 16 and 18 to leave her well placed going into Friday's second round.

Northern Ireland amateurs Marina Joyce Moreno and Rebekah Gardner are two over with Katie Poots five over and three shots better than Victoria Craig.