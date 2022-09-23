Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have won both of their matches so far

Team USA are on course to maintain their Presidents Cup dominance as they extended their lead over the International team to 8-2 after day two at Quail Hollow.

Davis Love III's team made a strong start to the biennial competition by taking a 4-1 lead after round one.

In Friday's four-balls, Team USA won three of the five matches with the other two ending in a tie to move to within 7.5 points of victory.

The first team to 15.5 points wins.

The US have won the past eight editions of the Ryder Cup-style event against a team comprised of players from the rest of the world outside Europe.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas kicked things off in round two by beating Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2&1.

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele and Billy Horschel/Max Homa then won their respective matches to put Team USA in command heading into round three.