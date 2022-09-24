Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott picked up the first of the International team's two points in Saturday's foursomes

The International team trail the United States 10-4 at the Presidents Cup after drawing Saturday's foursomes 2-2.

US pair Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won their third successive point, while Max Homa and Tony Finau also prevailed.

But Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama hit back for the International team, and KH Lee and Tom Kim held on to beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

The winning target is 15½ points. There are four fourball matches to be played on Saturday, with 12 singles on Sunday.

The fourball matches are under way at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. This is the 14th staging of the biennial Ryder Cup-style match, and the US lead 11-1 overall with one match tied.

Spieth and Thomas have proved a formidable pairing so far, and were in dominant form again in the alternate shot foursomes against South Korea's Sungjae Im and Canadian Corey Conners, winning 4&3.

Australian Scott and Japan's Matsuyama lost two of the first five holes against Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa to par but won five successive holes from the ninth to move into a three-hole lead that they would not relinquish.

In the bottom match, Americans Finau and Homa were never behind against Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis as they strolled to a 4&3 victory.

But Lee and Kim came through a tough match with world number one Scheffler and Burns. There was never more than a hole between the players until Kim holed a five-foot par putt to claim the 16th and move two ahead with two to play, and they wrapped up a 2&1 win on the 17th.

Both teams have lost players to the controversial LIV Golf circuit, with the International side arguably feeling the pain more. Open champion and world number three Cameron Smith, Chile's Joaquin Niemann, Mexico's Abraham Ancer, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Australia's Marc Leishman are all missing.

The quintet are banned from playing, having opted to join Greg Norman's Saudi Arabian-funded start-up, which has held five of its scheduled eight invitational events so far in 2022.

Captain Trevor Immelman has been forced to name eight debutants in his 12-strong International team.

The Americans are without Dustin Johnson, who won all five of his matches in last year's record-breaking Ryder Cup victory over Europe at Whistling Straits.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are other major winners who have left the PGA Tour to join LIV, but the US Presidents Cup side still contains 10 of the world's top 16 players.