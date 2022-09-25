Last updated on .From the section Golf

Schauffele won Olympic gold in Tokyo last year

Xander Schauffele holed the winning putt as the United States retained the Presidents Cup with a commanding 17½-12½ win over the International team.

The US led 11-7 overnight but lost the first final-day singles when Si Woo Kim beat Justin Thomas by one hole.

However, needing 15½ points for victory, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau then won their matches while Sam Burns earned half a point.

Schauffele held off Corey Conners by one hole to seal the cup for his side.

The biennial Ryder Cup-style event took place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and the home side's victory gives them a 12-1 overall lead in the event, with one match tied.

"It feels good to win. It got really close there for a little bit. Winning is winning and there are no pictures on the scorecard," said Schauffele, who struggled for his best golf in the match against the Canadian.

US captain Davis Love added: "They played great. It was hard. They put in a lot of effort the last three weeks. They came in ready to go."

Spieth has been superb in this Presidents Cup - producing a 100% record from his five matches - and he got the US team back on track with a 4&3 win against Australian Cameron Davis.

The win for Spieth was his first in eight Ryder and Presidents Cup singles matches.

"I was extra nervous," he said. "I wanted to get that monkey off my back. They are looking for red on the board and it feels really good to finally provide that.

"You can't put a price on this. I did as much as I could this week."

Burns tied his match with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, while Cantlay beat Australian Adam Scott 3&2.

Colombia's Sebastian Munoz beat world number one Scottie Scheffler 2&1 to make it 13½-9½ and it started to get close with several International players up in their matches.

However the US side's superior putting was the difference between the teams and Finau's 3&1 win against Canadian Taylor Pendrith moved the US one point from their target before Schauffele made sure of it with a solid par putt at the last.

There were contrasting fortunes for two South Koreans who seem poised for glittering careers.

Sungjae Im saw off Cameron Young, likely to be an American stalwart for years to come, by one hole while Tom Kim - hero of yesterday's fightback - was edged out on the 18th by Max Homa.

Another South Korean, KH Lee, was an impressive 3&1 winner against Billy Horschel as the International team played for pride after the match had been won.

In the final two matches, Chile's Mito Pereira was comfortably beaten by Collin Morikakwa, but South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished off with a point for the Internationals against Kevin Kisner.

"We're a little disappointed," International captain Trevor Immelman said. "We believed in ourselves.

"We had an amazing week. They were fighting. These guys have massive hearts. I'll go into battle with them any day."