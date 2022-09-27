Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ian Poulter and Phil Mickelson are two of eight players to have now dropped out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter have dropped out of a lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.

The pair were among 11 golfers who had challenged the suspensions imposed on them after they had signed up for the controversial Saudi-backed series.

Mickelson and Poulter, along with Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford, have now asked to be removed from the case.

The trial is set for January 2024.

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak had previously previously removed their names from the case.

The remaining plaintiffs are LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.

"Nothing has changed," LIV Golf spokesman Jonathan Grella said in a statement.

"The merits of the case - the PGA Tour's anti-competitive conduct - still stand and will be fully tested in court. And we look forward to that.

"LIV stands with the players whom the PGA Tour has treated so poorly, but we also recognise that to be successful, we no longer need a wide array of players to be on the suit.

"We have our players' backs and will press our case against the PGA Tour's anti-competitive behaviour."