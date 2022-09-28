Robert MacIntyre is playing at this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship

Rory McIlroy expects Robert MacIntyre to make Europe's Ryder Cup team next year if the Scot continues his recent spell of good form.

MacIntyre won this month's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the 43rd Ryder Cup between Europe and United States will be held.

McIlroy thinks it is time younger players like MacIntyre made their mark.

"If he keeps playing the way he's playing, then yes," the world number two said of the Scot's prospects.

"There's a lot of time until the Ryder Cup, but hopefully this win in Italy will give him a good dose of confidence to move on and qualify for the team; and, if not qualify, play well enough to obviously warrant a pick.

"Bob's gone through a few changes with his coach and he's sort of been on that journey. It seems as if things are starting to really come together for him with the win in Italy and he played pretty well last week too."

After tying for eighth at last week's Open de France, MacIntyre is currently ranked 67th in the world and Ireland's Shane Lowry thinks the 25-year-old can put his game up against the best the Americans would have to offer.

"The last time, Bob didn't play great going into it and, if he did, he might have got a pick and been there, but he is the type of person who doesn't care who stands next to on the first tee," he said.

"That's the type of character he is. He seems like a gritty, determined young man, so I would happily stand on the first tee with Bob MacIntyre by my side up against the Americans."

MacIntyre himself says the only way to ensure his place in the team is to continue at the level of golf he has in recent weeks, starting with this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship being played at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

"It really is my only goal for the next year," he said. "I thought I could have achieved it last time round, but it didn't happen. This time, it's on the forefront of everything I plan to do."