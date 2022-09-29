Last updated on .From the section Golf

Romain Langasque (left) says he will remember his round "for the rest of my life"

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round - 11 R Langasque (Fra); -10 F Lacroix (Fra); -9 N Moeller (Den), A Rozner (Fra); -8 K Broberg (Swe), I Elvira (Spa); -7 P Uihlein (USA), A Cockerill (Can), T Pieters (Bel), D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -6 J Morrison (Eng), J Smith (Eng), D Horsey (Eng); -5 M Southgate (Eng), M Jordan (Eng), L Shepherd (Eng), A Wilson (Eng), E Ferguson (Sco); -4 C Syme (Sco), D Law (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco), F Molinari (Ita), T Hatton (Eng), J Caldwell (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng), R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Romain Langasque posted a course record-equalling 61 at the Old Course at St Andrews to lead by one shot after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Frenchman recovered from an early bogey to reach 11 under par and tie Englishman Ross Fisher's record.

Langasque said the achievement will live long in his memory.

"I'm so happy, the last three holes were really fun and I made long putts," he said.

"It's amazing. I didn't realise that I have the course record here now and I think it's something I will remember for the rest of my life."

With the tournament played over three courses, compatriot Frederic Lacroix was Langasque's nearest challenger on 10 under after firing a spotless 62 over at Kingsbarns.

Another Frenchman - Antoine Rozner - tied for third after his St Andrews round alongside Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller, who was at Kingsbarns, on nine under.

England's Daniel Gavins was the leading British player on seven under after his bogey-free 65 at the Old Course, with Ewen Ferguson top home challenger two strokes further back.

Northern Irish world number two Rory McIlroy began the week with a four-under-par 68 at Carnoustie, as did Francesco Molinari on the Italian's return to the venue where he won the 2018 Open Championship.

As well as topping the leaderboard, Langasque and partner Roy Ryu co-lead the team competition on 14 under par alongside Italy's Andrea Pavan and Kieran McManus.

Because of the weather forecast, Friday's second round will have a shotgun start at 08:30 BST on all three courses, with leader Langasque tackling Carnoustie on day two.