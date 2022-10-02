Last updated on .From the section Golf

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, fourth round -15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NIR), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others:-11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Full leaderboard

Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after holding off Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren in Sunday's final round to finish on 15 under par.

The New Zealander was among a group that trailed England's Richard Mansell by four shots after Saturday's play.

And though Fox could not match his seven-under-par third round, he did enough to finish one shot clear of Englishman Shinkwin and Swede Noren.

Mansell was four over for the day and finished tied for seventh on 11 under.

Rory McIlroy was tied for fourth on 13 under, one shot ahead of England's Daniel Gavins.

Grant Forrest and Connor Syme were the highest placed Scots in a tie for 10th on 10 under while Robert MacIntyre was two shots further back with three-time major winner Padraig Harrington.

More to follow.