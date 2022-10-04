Europe captain Luke Donald (left) and US skipper Zach Johnson were in Rome to mark one year until the 2023 Ryder Cup

In another sport Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson might form an unbreakable opening partnership, given the straight bats they offer to the difficult questions raised by golf's LIV-inspired civil war.

But in their first joint appearance before next year's showdown in Rome, both skippers issued messages that suggested the lure of the biennial dust up between Europe and the United States could deter further top stars from defecting to the Saudi Arabian-funded breakaway tour.

Johnson also revealed he wants to involve Tiger Woods and had praise for Rory McIlroy's outspoken position against the fledgling LIV tour.

The US captain was making his first visit to Italy having been a vice-captain during last month's Presidents Cup triumph against the Internationals at Quail Hollow.

"The guys that I've just spent some time with, their priority in 2022, obviously was the Presidents Cup," the 46-year-old Iowan told BBC Sport. "But the overwhelming sentiment, whether they were experienced or rookies was 'I love team golf'.

"And we don't get to experience team golf but for once a year. And I don't think we get to experience the purest form of that but for every two years in the Ryder Cup.

"I think motivation to make the 2023 Ryder Cup team is not difficult. That is what I heard and my guess is, like myself back in the day, I'll be answering some phone calls with that exact notion."

Players who have joined Greg Norman's LIV Tour have been suspended indefinitely from the PGA Tour which is thought to mean Americans such as Dustin Johnson - who won five points out of five when the US thumped Europe by a record 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021 - are now ineligible for Ryder Cup selection.

"I want guys that really want to be a part of Team USA in 2023," Zach Johnson said. "I feel like those desires are not that difficult.

"I've talked to a lot of guys, confidantes of mine, peers of mine and younger than me, whose goals every year are to make the cups. And in 2023 top of their list will be to make the Ryder Cup. Those are the guys I want on my team."

As for those who are likely to be missing, he said: "I'm not spending any energy on that, mentally."

The former Masters and Open champion added: "Whatever might be round the corner, that's up for individuals a lot smarter than me, starting with Seth Waugh (chief executive) of the PGA of America.

"Whatever is given to me I'm going to take and run with it."

Donald, meanwhile, is waiting for legal proceedings in February next year which will determine whether LIV players, such as Garcia, Poulter and Westwood - all Ryder Cup stalwarts - will be available for Europe.

"It'll just give me a bit more clarity of where we are, what the options are," the 44-year-old Englishman told BBC Sport. "Right now everything is in flux, up in the air, so I'm not really giving it too much energy or thought."

But Donald has noted the way recent Italian Open winner Bob MacIntryre and French Open champion Guido Migliozzi have found form at the start of the qualifying period.

He sees it as a sign of their commitment to the overall cause of European golf in the face of the lucrative LIV circuit. "It was a big moment," Donald stated.

"Bob MacIntyre and Guido were really struggling with their games a few months ago and suddenly having this focus of trying to make a Ryder Cup can really change someone's game.

"From missing cuts to going on to win tournaments. And that's what the Ryder Cup is about. It really does inspire people to try and make that team. It's exciting to see these guys stepping up."

Donald played with MacIntyre and Migliozzi in the tournaments immediately before their respective triumphs. "Maybe I inspired them," he smiled.

Johnson, meanwhile, praised McIlroy for his anti-LIV stance. "I'm grateful for those who have a voice to really stand up for what they believe is right," said the US captain.

"And Rory is a good friend and I love his perspective on things. He's done a lot both in front of a camera and behind the scenes, as has Tiger Woods and many others."

On Woods, Johnson revealed he will have talks with the 15-time major champion regarding his role within the American set-up for the three-day contest at Marco Simone which starts on 29 September next year.

"That's something he and I will discuss probably sooner rather than later," Johnson said as he sat on the top-floor veranda of the spectacular Rome hotel which will be used by both teams next autumn.

"He will be a part of this team to some capacity. And he has been over the years whether playing, as a vice-captain or from afar.

"He is passionate about Team USA and the Ryder Cup. He is passionate about what this cup stands for and those that have competed in it before him.

"He is a very cerebral individual and a guy that has basically raised the ceiling in golf in the modern era more than anybody. I know that the team that I have, regardless of who they are, all respect him and understand that Tiger is a part of this.

"He may not be here, he may be here but he is very much a part of Team USA."

Donald is relishing his role as captain, having been a late replacement for Henrik Stenson after the Swede was sacked for joining LIV. He has played the past two Italian Opens at Marco Simone and believes it will produce a fine spectacle when his team try to regain the trophy.

"I think it is going to be a great venue, great for the fans," Donald said. "A lot of elevation changes on this course and places where you could see all four matches at once potentially.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere and I expect it to be loud and very positive for the European team."

And he is convinced that with Johnson as his opposite number it will be played in the right spirit, acknowledging that both skippers have plenty in common. "We have a mutual respect for each other," he added.

"I think we have similar personalities, we've gone about our careers in very similar ways, we have similar types of games. We'll go about our captaincies with the utmost integrity and respect for each other."

No need to don cricket pads and helmets for the match itself then.