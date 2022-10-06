Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow picked up five birdies in her opening round in California

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow carded an opening round of 68 at the Mediheal Championship to sit two shots off the lead.

A birdie on the second was immediately cancelled out by a bogey on the third, but four further birdies propelled Meadow into contention.

Meadow, 30, was one of the early starters at the the Saticoy Club and is one of eight players tied for fourth.

The USA's Alison Lee shot a 66 to take an early lead in California.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is three under through seven holes while compatriot Georgia Hall is one under after completing the front nine.