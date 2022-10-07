Last updated on .From the section Golf

The sixth of eight scheduled LIV Golf events in its inaugural season begins in Bangkok on Friday

Bryson DeChambeau has criticised Official World Golf Ranking for not giving LIV Golf players the chance to earn ranking points at upcoming events, saying it is "delaying the inevitable".

LIV Golf says a "strategic alliance" with the Middle East and Africa (Mena) Tour allows its players to earn points.

But OWGR says it received insufficient notice to conduct a review before the series' upcoming October events.

"We've hit every mark in their criteria," said DeChambeau.

"So for us not to get points is kind of crazy with having the top - at least I believe we have the top - players in the world. Not all of them but we certainly believe that there's enough that are in the top 50, and we deserve to be getting world ranking points.

"They're delaying the inevitable."

The next LIV Golf Invitational events take place in Bangkok from 7-9 October and Jeddah from 14-16 October.

The Saudi Arabian-backed series is not currently recognised by OWGR, meaning players risk falling down the rankings and missing out on entry to the majors.

It submitted an application to the OWGR board in July but hoped its agreement with the Mena Tour, which has been recognised by OWGR since 2016, would allow its players to start earning points straight away.

All LIV Golf players have joined the Mena Tour as part of the agreement.

The 48 players who featured in LIV's event in Chicago in September wrote to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson requesting ranking points to be attributed to past and future events.

"We're going to keep dropping down in the rankings to where our points won't ever matter," added DeChambeau, who has dropped to 48th in the rankings from a career-high fourth.

"That's what they're trying to accomplish, and I hope that people can see right through that rather than believe the lies that they've been told."

An OWGR statement said the communication from the Mena Tour "detailed significant changes" to its membership structure and that a review of those changes is now under way.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who joined LIV Golf in June, criticised OWGR for what he believes is indecision.

"I don't think it really was much of a response," said Koepka. "I just hate when you sit on the fence. Just pick a side.

"If it's yes, if it's no, it's fine. We'll figure it out from there."

LIV Golf, which offers a $25m purse at its events and is fronted by two-time major winner and former world number one Greg Norman, was launched in June and has caused deep division in the sport.

Former world number one Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cameron Smith are among other players who have left the PGA Tour to join LIV.